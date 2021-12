Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Lexus may not have stood a chance against the big boys like Honda and Ford when it comes to sales, but that doesn’t matter, because a luxury brand is supposed to be admired, and after Lexus was rated number one in the summer 2021 National Automobile Dealer Association (NADA) Dealer Attitude Survey, followed by its parent brand Toyota, it’s clear that the automaker has created some dependable vehicles.

CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO