5 FBI officials solicited prostitutes overseas while on work trips, DOJ IG says

By Luke Barr
ABC News
 3 days ago

Five Federal Bureau of Investigation officials "solicited" prostitutes while on an overseas trip, the Department of Justice inspector general said in a two-page report.

Four of the officials "solicited, procured, and accepted commercial sex overseas."

"The OIG investigation also found that four of those officials lacked candor about their interactions with prostitutes and other misconduct during OIG compelled interviews and compelled polygraph examinations, in violation of FBI policies, and that one of those officials made false statements in an OIG compelled interview and compelled polygraph examination in violation of federal law, when the official denied having engaged in sex acts with a prostitute," Inspector General Michael Horowitz wrote.

MORE: DOJ finds Bureau of Prisons failed to apply earned time credits to 60,000 inmates

Soliciting a prostitute overseas while working for the FBI is a violation of FBI and DOJ policy.

One FBI official "lacked candor" to the Inspector General "when the official denied observing or placing pills in a package to be delivered to a foreign law enforcement officer and that another of the officials failed to report having been provided such a package."

Yuri Gripas/AFP/Getty Images - PHOTO: The FBI seal is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, DC on July 5, 2016.

The inspector general says there were about 100 white pills that were seen being given to a foreign official.

A sixth FBI official did not report the misconduct in violation of DOJ policy.

MORE: DOJ watchdog faults FBI investigations into 'homegrown violent extremists'

The inspector general said of the five who solicited prostitutes two resigned, two retired, and one was removed. The report said three of the individuals also failed to report their interactions with foreign nationals.

There are no details in the report about where the prostitution solicitation occurred or the names of the officials involved.

