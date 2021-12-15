These 4 Ohio Cities Rank Among The Best Destinations For New Year's Eve

Photo: Getty Images

It’s almost time to ring in the New Year! People in cities across the U.S. are gearing up to take part in some of their favorite New Years Eve traditions, and some cities are better to celebrate the holiday than others.

WalletHub, a personal finance site, ranked 100 of the biggest cities in the U.S., sharing the Best Cities for New Year’s on Monday (December 13). WalletHub points out that although Times Square and other iconic destinations might be “hashtag-worthy,” they might also break the bank. “Fortunately, you have plenty of fun yet affordable options for celebrating #NYE2022. To help you decide where to count down to the new year, WalletHub compared the 100 biggest cities based on 28 key indicators of an epic New Year’s Eve celebration,” its report states. “Our data set ranges from legality of fireworks to average price of a New Year’s Eve party ticket to forecasted precipitation for Dec. 31.”

Here are the Ohio cities that make the list, and how they rank:

No. 30: Cincinnati

No, 43: Columbus

No. 83: Toledo

No. 95: Cleveland

These are the Top 10 Best Cities to Celebrate New Year’s, according to WalletHub:

New York, NY Las Vegas, NV Orlando, FL Atlanta, GA Miami, FL Washington, D.C. San Francisco, CA Denver, CO Louisville, KY Houston, TX

See the rest of the rankings here .