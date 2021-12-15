ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

These 4 Ohio Cities Rank Among The Best Destinations For New Year's Eve

By Kelly Fisher
700WLW
700WLW
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48IZOc_0dNUhEhs00
Photo: Getty Images

It’s almost time to ring in the New Year! People in cities across the U.S. are gearing up to take part in some of their favorite New Years Eve traditions, and some cities are better to celebrate the holiday than others.

WalletHub, a personal finance site, ranked 100 of the biggest cities in the U.S., sharing the Best Cities for New Year’s on Monday (December 13). WalletHub points out that although Times Square and other iconic destinations might be “hashtag-worthy,” they might also break the bank. “Fortunately, you have plenty of fun yet affordable options for celebrating #NYE2022. To help you decide where to count down to the new year, WalletHub compared the 100 biggest cities based on 28 key indicators of an epic New Year’s Eve celebration,” its report states. “Our data set ranges from legality of fireworks to average price of a New Year’s Eve party ticket to forecasted precipitation for Dec. 31.”

Here are the Ohio cities that make the list, and how they rank:

  • No. 30: Cincinnati
  • No, 43: Columbus
  • No. 83: Toledo
  • No. 95: Cleveland

These are the Top 10 Best Cities to Celebrate New Year’s, according to WalletHub:

  1. New York, NY
  2. Las Vegas, NV
  3. Orlando, FL
  4. Atlanta, GA
  5. Miami, FL
  6. Washington, D.C.
  7. San Francisco, CA
  8. Denver, CO
  9. Louisville, KY
  10. Houston, TX

See the rest of the rankings here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cincinnati, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Years Eve#Atlanta#San Francisco#Las Vegas#Some Cities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
700WLW

700WLW

Cincinnati, OH
1K+
Followers
427
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

Cincinnati's News Radio 700WLW! Home of the Bill Cunningham show, Mike McConnell, Scott Sloan, Eddie & Rocky, Lance McAlister, and flagship station of the Cincinnati Reds!

 https://700wlw.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy