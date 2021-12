When Cleophus Hethington came to Asheville at the end of July 2021 to interview for the chef de cuisine position at Benne on Eagle, it was his first time in the city. Sure, he was familiar with the restaurant established on Eagle Street in The Block, a thriving center of African-American commerce before urban renewal shuttered dozens of Black-owned businesses there. He’d seen the articles and magazine profiles. But he had only recently learned more specifics about the people behind the lauded restaurant that had claimed the No. 5 slot on Esquire’s 2019 Best New Restaurants in America list and positions on a slew of other lists. Still, he walked into the restaurant unfazed by the buzz. After all, he’d come to do one of the things he did best: chart food histories through his own cooking.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO