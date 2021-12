At CES 2022, which is set to kick off in less than a month now, one of the biggest announcements expected to be made at the event is Intel confirming the launch of their desktop gaming Arc Alchemist graphics cards. Yes, a third player is finally set to enter the arena. – Just how good are they really going to be though? Can these new introductory models really achieve something of a pace with AMD and Nvidia?

COMPUTERS ・ 9 DAYS AGO