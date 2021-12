Face coverings will no longer be required in Whitefish Schools following winter break, the school board decided Tuesday night. Since the start of the school year Whitefish School District has been following several COVID-19 mitigation strategies including requiring the wearing of masks while indoors for students in grades kindergarten through sixth. With a recent decline in positive COVID-19 cases in both the district and Flathead County as well as the recent availability of the vaccine for children ages 5 through 12, administration recommended the district no longer require masks for younger children. Trustees on Tuesday unanimously approved the change.

