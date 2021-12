The introduction of new rules requiring Scottish homes to be fitted with interlinked fire alarms should be delayed again, Scottish Labour has said.From February 1, all homes will be required to have linked alarms in living rooms as well as spaces such as hallways and landings.The Scottish Government says the alarms can be installed within a “reasonable period” after this deadline.Labour says problems with the supply of the new alarms mean some homeowners will not be able to buy them before February 1.The law on fire alarms is changing. By February 2022 every home in Scotland needs to have interlinked...

POLITICS ・ 21 HOURS AGO