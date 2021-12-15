Things to Include on Your Christmas List If You Want Your Relationship to Last

I put up a fuss years ago when my wife wanted us to make the switch from a real Christmas tree to a fake one. When I was growing up my family got a real tree every year and it was just part of the holidays. I ended up giving in and begrudgingly agreed to go with a fake tree. After making the change I'll never go back to a real tree. You can grab it from the garage anytime you want it, there's no watering, no messy pine needles, you don't have to find a way to get rid of it, and you save money not having to buy a tree every year.

