CELEBRITY TRASH: WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 15th 2021

Chelsea Handler can’t stop gushing about her new boyfriend Jo Koy! Find out everything there is to know about the comedian that stole her heart. Chelsea Handler has become a comedic icon in her own right after taking over the stand-up circuit and landing herself a few talk shows along the way. The 46-year-old host of The Chelsea Handler Show and Chelsea Lately even had roles in such films as Reese Witherspoon’s This Means War and television series like Lisa Kudrow’s Web Therapy. With all the high-profile projects, Chelsea ended up dating a bevy of high-profile beaus, including 50 Cent, hotelier André Balazs and The Food Network’s Bobby Flay. But it looks like Chelsea may have found the one, as she has recently been gushing about her new boyfriend, fellow comedian Jo Koy.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO