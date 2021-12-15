CELEBRITY TRASH: WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 15th 2021

Chrissy Teigen laced up while attending Baby2Baby’s holiday party with husband John Legend in Inglewood, Calif.’s SoFi Stadium.
Sponsored by Frame and That’s It, the event distributed winter clothing, food, toiletries, toys and more to families in need affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Ambassadors Jessica Alba, Julie Bowen, Vanessa Bryant, Ali Wong and more were also in attendance to support the occasion.
While posing with Legens — and Santa, of course — at the event, Teigen wore a brown wrap dress by Ser.O.Ya. The $235 Amanda style included a knit texture with large sleeves, a midi length, two large pockets and rounded...
Comments / 0