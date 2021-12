“In a world full of grinches, be a Griswold.” . That’s a recently discovered T-Shirt quote that really resonates as this year draws to a close. Reflecting on The Grinch on Mount Crumpet, angry with the world, versus Clark Griswold of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, it’s easy to identify with The Grinch. He always has something to complain about and the happy cheer of the Whos disgusts him. On the other hand, Chevy Chase’s Clark Griswold loves all things holiday — he wants the biggest tree possible; a glowing light display you can see from space and a “fun, old-fashioned family Christmas.”

