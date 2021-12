Former Texas A&M defensive back Clifford Chattman left Aggieland during the 2020 football season in search of more playing time and found the potential for it at UTSA when he transferred there last spring. He became the team's nickel and was the program's second leading tackler four games into the season that ended with the Roadrunners finishing in the top 25 as the Conference USA champions with a 12-1 record. However, Chattman was not a part of that finish as he missed the final eight contests of the year. Nonetheless, Chattman enjoyed himself so much that yesterday he tweeted that he was returning for another season of college football.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO