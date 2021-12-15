ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

How Far Did Washington Slide in Power Rankings After Loss to Cowboys?

By Bri Amaranthus
 4 days ago

The sprint to the playoffs is on and the Washington Football Team is in the race. Despite having its four-game winning streak snapped by the Dallas Cowboys, Washington is still in the thick of the NFC Wild Card hunt.

In a crucial matchup for playoff positioning vs. the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday, Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke looks to bounce back after his worst start of the season. He completed only 11 of 25 passes for 122 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Heinicke's struggles could be linked to his knee injury he suffered during the game. Washington expects Heinicke to play Sunday but is dealing with a ton of injuries and positive COVID cases.

Around the NFL, with only four games left for every team in the 17-game marathon, zero teams have secured a playoff spot. There are only five teams completely eliminated from playoff contention. The Arizona Cardinals could have clinched with a win on Monday Night Football, but lost to the L.A. Rams, 30-23.

Week 14 proved to be another exciting dose of football with big blowouts and close thrillers that caused some movement in the the league's power structure. Where does Washington stack up in Sports Illustrated's Week 15 Power Rankings? After Sunday's loss, WFT is at No. 21.

Washington Football Team has rebounded as a run defending unit and has not rushed for fewer than 100 yards since their win over the Buccaneers in Week 10. Taylor Heinicke is hanging tough, but will he have the mobility to get him out of the pocket and complete some of those signature, Favre-ian passes in a December clash in Philly?

Washington has +230 odds to make the playoffs. Can the team rebound quickly? With only divisional matchups left, Washington must take care of business against the Eagles and New York Giants if they want to stay in the wild-card race.

Comments / 0

