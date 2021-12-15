ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Murder plots and threats from anti-vaxxers pose challenge for Germany's new chancellor

By Frederik Pleitgen, Claudia Otto, Joshua Berlinger, CNN
westernmassnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust a week into the job, new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz finds himself confronting an increasingly radical anti-vaccination movement that, according to police, has plotted to murder elected officials and is actively threatening others. Authorities raided several properties in Dresden on Wednesday morning after uncovering plans to murder Michael...

www.westernmassnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Anti-Vaxxers Planned to Murder Government Official With Crossbows, Police Say

Police in the former East German city of Dresden say they have confiscated a cache of weapons including crossbows, sharp spikes, and guns in early-morning raids of properties tied to a right-wing anti-vaccine group that threatened to kill a local government official over anti-COVID measures. On Dec. 8, the investigative...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Germany on new path as Scholz replaces Merkel as chancellor

Olaf Scholz is set to take office Wednesday as Germany’s ninth post-World War II chancellor, succeeding Angela Merkel after her heralded 16-year tenure. Scholz's government takes office with high hopes of modernizing the European Union s most populous nation and combating climate change, but faces the immediate challenge of handling Germany’s toughest phase yet of the coronavirus pandemic.The 63-year-old, Germany’s vice chancellor and finance minister since 2018, brings a wealth of experience and discipline to an untried coalition of his center-left Social Democrats the environmentalist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats. The three parties are portraying the...
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Angela Merkel
Person
Michael Kretschmer
abc17news.com

Germany’s Greens approve coalition with Scholz as chancellor

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s environmentalist Greens say their members have approved a deal to form a new coalition government with two other parties, clearing the way for parliament to elect Olaf Scholz as chancellor. The Greens’ membership ballot was the last hurdle for the coalition deal reached last month. The other two parties — Scholz’s center-left Social Democrats and the pro-business Free Democrats — overwhelmingly approved the agreement at weekend conventions. The Greens were the only party to put the accord to a ballot of rank-and-file members. Their general secretary said Monday that it was backed by 86% of those who voted. Scholz is due to be elected as chancellor in parliament on Wednesday.
POLITICS
The Guardian

From Hungary to China, Germany’s toughest challenges lie to the east

The Lufthansa stewardess on the flight from London to Munich handed me one very small, yellow-wrapped bar of chocolate: the usual ration. When she saw that I was working my way through a long German document she gave me one more, exclaimingm Sie sind so fleissig! (”You’re so hard-working!”) I explained that this was actually the 177-page coalition agreement between the three parties forming her new government. Excitedly, she showered me with a whole handful of the miniature chocolate bars, followed by yet another handful. Most of them I offered to my neighbour, who had young children, but I slipped a couple into my pocket. A few days later, I presented one to a key minister in the “traffic light” government of Social Democrats, Greens and Free Democrats that formally took office in Berlin on Wednesday. He accepted it with appropriate ceremonial gravity.
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Anti#Berlin Police#Democratic#Reuters
Marietta Daily Journal

Alleged murder plot by vaccination opponents prompts raids in Germany

DRESDEN, Germany — Six people were the focus of raids in eastern Germany on Wednesday as police investigated alleged death threats against the premier of the state of Saxony, purportedly prompted by the state's push for coronavirus vaccinations and other health measures. Police and prosecutors said they confiscated crossbows,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Anti-Vaxxers Plotted To Kill German Politician Over COVID-19 Restriction: Police

Authorities conducted raids on several locations in Saxony, Germany, this week after death threats were made against state Premier Michael Kretschmer online for his stance on COVID-19 measures. Police searched five properties in Saxony's capital city of Dresden, while one more was searched in the nearby town of Heidenau, German...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Merkel rival wins leadership of German conservatives

Friedrich Merz, a die-hard opponent of Angela Merkel within Germany's conservative CDU, was elected party chief on Friday, marking a new direction after its disastrous defeat in September's election. The veteran right-winger, 66, won 62.1 percent of the vote in a ballot of around 250,000 CDU members, decisively beating more moderate rivals Norbert Roettgen on 25.8 percent and Helge Braun on 12.1 percent. He will replace Merkel ally Armin Laschet, who led the CDU-CSU bloc to its worst-ever result in the September general election with just 24.1 percent of the vote as Merkel prepared to retire after 16 years in power. Merz will lead the opposition to the new government under Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, who succeeded Merkel last week with a coalition of ecologist Greens and pro-business Free Democrats.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
International Business Times

Germany Vows To 'Defend Itself' As Police Raid Anti-vaxxers

Germany vowed Wednesday to "defend itself" against radicalised anti-vaccination groups after police launched raids in response to death threats against a top politician backing decisive measures to fight the pandemic. Police and special forces staged an operation in Saxony after an anti-vaccine group targeted the region's state premier, who has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Explainer: Why is Russia's Putin so focused on Ukraine?

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine has become the main flashpoint in Russia's relations with the West after a build-up of tens of thousands of Russian troops near its border and a series of tough statements from President Vladimir Putin setting out his "red lines". Here are three sets of reasons...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy