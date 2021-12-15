ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Vikings receiver KJ Osborn is more than a third wheel

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y41uh_0dNUbUN000
Dec 15, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS — In a year that has felt so much like a simulation of past Minnesota Vikings seasons, one thing has been notably different: The Vikings have a third wide receiver who is capable of making game-changing plays.

On Thursday night, the Vikings were in danger of being on the wrong end of one of the NFL’s greatest meltdowns when, remarkably, somebody not named Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen or Dalvin Cook rose to the occasion.

The Vikings allowed a 29-0 lead to transform into a 29-20 ballgame between the 2:20 mark of the third quarter and 12:11 mark of the fourth, giving up touchdown drives of 75, 42 and 69 yards in the time you could spell Roethlisberger. KJ Osborn then delivered the counterpunch that the Vikings, whose defense has defined whatever the antonym of “clutch” is, desperately needed. The 2020 fifth-rounder flew underneath a Kirk Cousins bomb, let the ball settle in his hands and wandered into the end zone for a 62-yard touchdown to put the Vikings up by 16 points.

They eventually held on to win by one score.

“That kind of took us to the point where, ‘Yeah, we’re still here, We still can score,’” running back Dalvin Cook said. “For us to go get that quick-strike and kind of show them we settled down, ‘We got y’all, just like we have been in the first half,’ so just regrouping and doing our thing.”

Creating big plays and the most important times has become Osborn’s calling card.

He converted a third-and-24 against Cincinnati that led to a touchdown drive. He caught back-to-back passes that put the Vikings in field goal position on a potential game-winning drive versus the Arizona Cardinals He made the walk-off grab in Carolina. In Detroit, Osborn’s go-ahead touchdown late in the game went forgotten because of a defensive meltdown on the Lions’ final drive.

Maybe it’s not a coincidence that he’s wearing No. 17, a number that belonged to “Mr. Third Down” Jarius Wright in the past. The fact that fans still reference Wright, who last played for the Vikings in 2017, shows you the rarity of anything coming from players outside of the stars in recent years.

In the seasons since Wright made a gigantic fourth-quarter catch in the Minneapolis Miracle game, the Vikings have tried everything at the No. 3 receiver spot, from hoping and dreaming that first-rounder Laquon Treadwell would work out to signing Kendall Wright, Aldrick Robinson, Tajae Sharpe and most recently Dede Westbrook. For a minute there it seemed maybe Bisi Johnson could be that guy but that never materialized.

Not only did WR3 yield below mediocre results in the past, the fear of a Thielen/Diggs or Thielen/Jefferson injury always lingered. When Thielen went out in 2019, Johnson caught 17 passes at just 8.3 yards per reception. Diggs was forced to carry the entire deep passing load.

But in the last two weeks with Thielen out of the lineup, Osborn has gained 130 yards on seven receptions and adapted quickly to the No. 2 role.

“With Adam out, we were joking that Justin might get triple coverage,” Osborn said. “They’re going to make [Kirk] throw it to somebody else, so it just helps me step up. That’s what you want in those moments and the NFL.”

While his catch against the Steelers may be remembered as the play that kept the Vikings’ playoff hopes alive, the previous week may have said more about him as a player. Thielen went down on the opening drive, forcing Osborn to flip a switch and take over the No. 2 role.

“On the sideline, I was asking, ‘Who’s playing what? Who should I be looking at here for this motion and that?’” quarterback Kirk Cousins said after the game in Detroit. “There were some gymnastics there, and I was impressed with the way [the receivers] handled it. You so appreciate having depth. You so appreciate having a K.J. Osborn when Adam goes down. You always know it’s a play away, but when it happens and you know you have somebody who can answer the call, it’s a great sense of comfort at my position.”

Cousins has certainly appreciated Osborn this year. When throwing in his direction, the Vikings’ QB is completing 68% of his passes, averaging 13.0 yards per completion and has a 104.4 rating.

Of course, that doesn’t mean Osborn has been perfect. Head coach Mike Zimmer said that his second-year receiver needed to make a better play on Cousins’s second interception against the Steelers.

“I know I can just run a better route,” Osborn admitted. “I can try to knock the ball down or something so it’s not intercepted.”

Osborn might not yet be as polished as Thielen and will never have the physical gifts of Jefferson, but his improvement from Year 1 to Year 2 gives the Vikings something to think about for the future.

A more seasoned Osborn combined with Jefferson, Thielen and returning Irv Smith Jr. sets up for the Vikings to have one of the best sets of offensive playmakers in the NFL in 2022. Beyond that he could work into the No. 2 role long term. That’s quite a jump from starting OTAs behind Chad Beebe and Bisi Johnson.

It’s unclear how much longer the Vikings will need Osborn to play the No. 2 role. High ankle sprains are no fun for receivers but the Vikings get a long break between Thursday Night football and Monday Night Football when they face off with the Chicago Bears. In either role, they will need Osborn to continue to be open and make plays in the biggest moments.

They will need the thing they’ve been missing in past years to be the thing that helps get them back into the postseason.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Vikings Announce Adam Thielen’s Status For Monday Night

The Minnesota Vikings had to face the Pittsburgh Steelers last Thursday without wide receiver Adam Thielen. He has been sidelined for over a week due to an ankle injury. Even though Thielen missed the first practice session of the week for the Vikings, the latest update on his status for Week 15 is somewhat encouraging.
NFL
minnesotasportsfan.com

Everyone is Right About Kirk Cousins

How good of an NFL quarterback is Kirk Cousins? That’s the $45 million dollar question Minnesota Vikings’ ownership must answer sometime this offseason. But fans, especially those with internet access, have no offseason. And heading into this weekend, following Kirk’s poor performance vs the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football, fans and media are entrenched in discussions about what’s next for Cousins and the Vikings.
NFL
Yardbarker

Vikings working with police to resolve Everson Griffen crisis

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen generated concern when he called 911 after 3 a.m. Wednesday to report an intruder was attempting to kill him inside his home. As Courtney Cronin wrote for ESPN, Griffen also took to Instagram to explain via posts that have since been deleted that somebody at his house was attempting to kill him. However, the Minnetrista Police Department said they believe Griffen is home alone, and law enforcement and Vikings team psychologists have communicated with the 33-year-old who reportedly hadn't yet emerged from his residence as of early Wednesday afternoon.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jarius Wright
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Big Vikings News

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Bashaud Breeland was reportedly waived by the Minnesota Vikings due to some concerning reports from today’s practice. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the starting CB got into a verbal altercation with coaches during today’s workout. He also reportedly “got into it” with several of his Vikings teammates who were trying to calm him down.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thursday Night Football#American Football#Minnesota Vikings Seasons#The Arizona Cardinals#Lions
Bring Me The News

Adam Thielen questionable for Vikings-Bears

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen has been listed as questionable for Monday night's game against the Chicago Bears. Thielen has been out since suffering a high ankle sprain on the first drive of a Week 13 loss to the Detroit Lions. He missed last week's victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers and has not practiced this week.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Deion Sanders Has Honest Response After Upset Loss In Bowl Game

Jackson State was the odds-on favorite to win the 2021 Celebration Bowl. Unfortunately for head coach Deion Sanders, his team didn’t play up to its standards. South Carolina State dominated Jackson State from start to finish, winning by a score of 31-10. Bulldogs quarterback Corey Fields Jr. led the charge with 166 passing yards and four touchdowns.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Chiefs Player Has Blunt Message For Chargers After Overtime Win

Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens didn’t mind the Chargers not kicking field goals for Thursday night’s contest. Hitchens spoke after the Chiefs overtime win and touched on how you have to make a team like that pay for not converting fourth downs. “They don’t want to kick field goals...
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Insider Has Unfortunate Update On QB Lamar Jackson

The chances for Lamar Jackson to play on Sunday continue to deteriorate by the day. Per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, Jackson didn’t practice again on Friday which puts his status for the game against Green Bay in serious doubt. If Jackson does indeed not suit up, it’ll be the...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
50K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy