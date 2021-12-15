ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Busy year for Sandra Lindsay, nurse who got first approved COVID-19 shot: 'It's been a whirlwind'

Newsday
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been a year since Sandra Lindsay, director of nursing for...

www.newsday.com

wtvy.com

One year anniversary since first COVID-19 vaccine shot

(CBS News) - Tuesday (12/14) marks one year since the first person received the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. That person was Dr. Sandra Lindsay, the Director of Nursing Critical Care at Northwell’s Long Island Jewish Medical Center. “I’ve just been so grateful for that day and everything that has happened after that day,” Dr. Lindsay says.
SCIENCE
iheart.com

Nurse Who Got First Vaccine In The US Shares Her Thoughts One Year Later

One year ago, Sandra Lindsay sat in a chair and rolled up the sleeve of her nurse's uniform. Facing a swarth of cameras, the eyes of the nation and world watching, she made history as the first American to receive the authorized Covid-19 vaccine outside of a clinical trial. In the year since then, Lindsay says she's found a new passion to ease fears and encourage the widespread us of this "powerful tool."
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedPage Today

Nurse Who Got First COVID Shot in the U.S. Pushes for Greater Uptake

December 14 marks exactly a year since Sandra Lindsay, RN, DHSc, director of nursing for critical care at Northwell Health's Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens, New York, became the first person in the U.S. to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Since rolling up her sleeve, Lindsay has helmed the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
PBS NewsHour

Sandra Lindsay, nurse who got historic COVID vaccine, reflects on omicron and what’s next

One year ago, nurse Sandra Lindsay sat down in a slate blue chair at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New York, rolled up her white sleeve and made history. Lindsay arrived at work that Monday knowing she would be among the first people in her hospital – and the United States – to get vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus. But she had no idea she would be the first, outside of clinical trials.
PUBLIC HEALTH
