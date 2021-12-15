ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

SanDisk G-Drive hands-on: Putting the ArmorATD and SSD to the test

By David Gewirtz
ZDNet
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI just found out a little bit of insider baseball knowledge about the storage industry. SanDisk, which was founded way back in 1988, is now owned by Western Digital. SanDisk is primarily a solid-state storage vendor. WD is well known as a hard drive vendor. In 2016, the hard drive vendor...

www.zdnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop today

This is an amazing 2-in-1 Chromebook Black Friday deal! It’s extremely rare to find such a drastic discount on a product that’s so popular, but you can purchase this 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop for only $155, down $144 from its original price of $299. It’s one of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far, so if you’ve been looking at some Black Friday Chromebook deals, this might be the product for you to pick up. You’ll want to hurry, though: This laptop is flying off the shelves, and the offer may not go the distance.
TECHNOLOGY
laptopmag.com

Wow! Samsung Chromebook 4 is only $79 in all time low Black Friday laptop deal

Black Friday deals are bashing me over the head with laptops in a pillow case and the only way to save me is to check out this epic Samsung Chromebook 4 for just under $100. Right now, you can gobble up the Samsung Chromebook 4 (refurbished) for just $79 at Walmart, which is the cheapest laptop deal we've seen all year.
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

Wow! Samsung Chromebook 4 returns to $87 in Cyber Monday deal

Walmart Cyber Monday deals start now with massive discounts on Chromebooks in tow. As part of the sale, you can nab the Samsung Chromebook 4 for just $87 shipped. That's $113 off its $199 list price and the cheapest price we've ever seen for this laptop. In also one the...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandisk#Ssd#External Storage#Solid State Storage#Sandisk G Drive#Western Digital#Wd#The G Drive#Usb
PCWorld

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 review: Nice features on a budget

Dell’s convertible Inspiron has high-end laptop features for roughly $1,000, but with a few notable downsides. The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 occupies an unusual spot in the company’s laptop lineup. While Dell tends to reserve the Inspiron line for its cheapest and clunkiest consumer-grade computers, the Inspiron 14 2-in-1 borrows...
COMPUTERS
cogconnected.com

WD_Black D30 SSD Game Drive is a Versatile Stocking Stuffer

There’s never enough time to play all the games you want, am I right? And if that’s true, so is this: there’s never enough storage to hold all those games. Even though current-gen consoles pack in nearly a terabyte of shelf space, a handful of AAA games can eat that up. The solution: more storage. Gamers have lots of options, but the WD_Black D30 should definitely make your list of contenders.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Best Holiday SSD and Hard Drive Deals 2021

Cyber Monday and Black Friday may be in the books for 2021, but you can still score a great deal on storage. Whether it's picking up a speedy new boot drive (perhaps one of the best SSDs) or adding secondary storage that increases your capacity, the holiday season is a great time to buy a new SSD or HDD.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
pcinvasion.com

Two easy ways to transfer your games from a hard drive to an SSD

Solid-state drives (SSDs) have been around for a while now, but they’ve certainly become more commonplace over the course of the last few years. Now that you’ve finally gotten your hands on one, it’s time to let your game collection take advantage of its faster data transfer speeds.
VIDEO GAMES
Register Citizen

SanDisk Professional Builds on G-Technology’s Legacy

Professional filmmakers and photographers have relied on Western Digital’s line of storage products to safeguard their work for years. Now, the storied brand is looking to expand its footprint with a new name and a wider customer base. Western Digital has introduced SanDisk® Professional, a new line of storage...
ELECTRONICS
Macworld

G-Drive ArmorATD hard drive review: Style, toughness, and low cost per gigabyte

When you don’t need SSD performance, the SanDisk Professional G-Drive USB Hard Drive offers style, toughness, and affordable capacity. 1TB ($89.99) 2TB ($109.99), 4TB ($149.99), 5TB ($179.99) Best Prices Today. Hard drives aren’t sexy and they aren’t particularly fast, but they do offer a whole lot of storage space...
COMPUTERS
HPCwire

Teledyne LeCroy Announces Availability of PCI Express 5.0 EDSFF Interposers for SSD Protocol Testing

MILPITAS, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 — Teledyne LeCroy, a worldwide leader in protocol test solutions, today announced availability of PCI Express 5.0 EDSFF interposers for analysis of Enterprise & Datacenter Small Form Factor (EDSFF) E1.S, E1.L, E3.x type solid-state drives (SSDs) and devices. These EDSFF interposers work in combination with the Summit family of PCI Express 5.0 protocol analyzers to test product designs that utilizes the PCIe 5.0, NVM Express (NVMe) and Compute Express Link (CXL) protocol technologies with data rates up to 32 GT/s and link widths up to x16. The PCIe 5.0 EDSFF interposers include Teledyne LeCroy’s CrossSync PHY technology, enabling users to debug enhanced power management and link training equalization, through correlated and time aligned physical and protocol layer views. No other solution gives this type of insight into link behavior.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Gigabyte may have confirmed GeForce RTX 3080 12GB and more through EEC filing

GeForce RTX 3080 12GB and an RTX 3070 Ti 16GB may have been confirmed by Gigabyte, bringing versions of the graphics cards with more VRAM to market. According to a recent SKU list filing to the Eurasian Economic Commission, at least ten GeForce RTX 3080 12GB cards from the AORUS Xtreme to Mini-ITX form factor have been submitted. Six GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16GB models may have also been confirmed through the same filing.
COMPUTERS
Hot Hardware

Can't Find A GPU? NVIDIA's GeForce NOW RTX 3080 Tier Just Opened For All Subscribers

A high-end graphics card may not be in Santa's bag of toys this Christmas, regardless of whether you ended up on the Nice or Naughty list. In lieu of a physical graphics card, you can rent one in the cloud through NVIDIA's GeForce NOW game streaming service. Even better, the preorder designation on its RTX 3080 tier has been removed.
COMPUTERS
Phone Arena

Samsung makes the Galaxy Tab A8 official; 10.5-inch tablet to be released in the U.S. next month

Samsung has made its latest tablet official today by introducing the Galaxy Tab A8. The device comes equipped with a 10.5-inch TFT LCD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200, sporting thin bezels and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The 80% screen-to-body percentage gives users a more immersive user experience than past models offered. With COVID not going away so easily, tablets remain in demand by office workers and students who are working and learning from home.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

Best laptops in 2022: From budget champions to performance machines

In the modern world, a laptop that suits your needs is extremely important. However, whether you’re in need of a productivity machine or prefer to game on the go, finding the best laptops for your needs can be tricky. There are tons of things to consider when buying a new laptop, or computer of any kind, really. For starters, you’ll want to think about how high-performance of a laptop you need. If you’re mostly managing emails, using Microsoft Word, and perhaps editing the occasional spreadsheet, you can probably get by with a lower-performing laptop — though keep in mind that lots...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Acer’s Mini LED display comes complete with 4K resolution and 165Hz refresh rate

Acer has announced a new Mini-LED gaming display in a surprise Instagram post, according to KitGuru. The monitor packs everything you would expect into a premium gaming monitor, including a 4K resolution and a whopping 165Hz refresh rate. This is the latest in a slew of announcements the company has made about Mini-LED displays in the past few months.
ELECTRONICS
soyacincau.com

MSI release three new AMD-powered gaming laptops, starting from RM3,949

Earlier this year, AMD announced their Radeon RX6000 range of mobile graphics cards for laptops, and with it came their AMD Advantage branding too. AMD Advantage laptops basically are laptops that follows AMD’s design framework which include things like AMD Ryzen 5000 mobile processors, AMD Radeon RX6000 GPUs and more.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy