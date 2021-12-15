ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi B Reflects On Her Love For Offset In A Sweet Birthday Message

By Kiyonna Anthony
 5 days ago

Photo: Getty Images

Cardi B "feels so lucky" to be married to Offset , and she let the world know just how much in a sweet birthday message the star penned for her husband on Tuesday. The "I Like It" rapper took to Instagram to honor the Migos star, and father of her two children, with a heartfelt tribute, reflecting on their nearly five year relationship. Cardi shared with her 117 million followers:

"Happy birthday to my huuuuusband, best friend and babydaaadddyyy. I love you so much and I’m so proud of you. We have overcome so much together. I love the man that you’re becoming and I love the father that you are. Thank you for always being there for me, for being a great confidant and advisor and for never allowing me to sell myself short.”

The star continued on in her loving post:

"I'm so lucky to have you as a partner raising our beautiful kids. You have soo many projects and businesses that you are managing and leading yet you have helped me so much in this journey wit our two babies. May life keep blessing you and you continue to thrive. I’m so excited for the world to see what you got coming 🔥. I love you!! We turning up tonight and next week for your party."

The precious post comes just three months after the pair welcomed their second child , and first son together.

Aside from her husband's birthday, Cardi has a lot to celebrate these days. Earlier this week, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper, who recently scored her third diamond record with "I Like It" featuring J. Balvin, is also gearing up to drop her highly anticipated sophomore record in 2022.

In the meantime, take a look back a few of the star's diamond record tracks.

