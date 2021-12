Since 1978 when the first test tube baby was born, in vitro fertilization (IVF) has become a reasonable option for couples that have trouble getting pregnant. Originally developed to help women with obstructed tubes, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that as of 2018, assisted reproductive technologies, or ARTs such as IVF account for as many as four million births each year, or approximately 2% of the country’s annual birth rate. These procedures also play an important role in livestock production.

