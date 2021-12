While Tennessee was in the midst of a nice finish to its 2022 recruiting class on Early Signing Day last week, one of its outgoing transfers was signing with his new program. Quarterback Brian Maurer, a four-game starter for the Vols in 2019 who went into the NCAA transfer portal in August, officially signed with Stephen F. Austin, a Football Championship Subdivision program in Nacogdoches, Texas. After three seasons at Tennessee, Maurer left the team before the 2021 season and now will continue his career with the Lumberjacks.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO