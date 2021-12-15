Hands Across The Bay Opens Empowerment Center for Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking Victims

Legislation requires law enforcement and district attorney's offices to advise human trafficking victims of the availability of social & legal services. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday signed legislation that requires law enforcement and district attorney's offices to advise human trafficking victims of the availability of social and legal services. Upon encountering a person who reasonably appears to be or says they are a victim of human trafficking, law enforcement personnel must advise the victim of the availability of social and legal services specific to human trafficking cases. The agency will offer to connect the victim with the appropriate provider, unless the individual declines the services.

