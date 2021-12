If you haven’t seen NYC’s stunning, illuminating Van Gogh exhibition , you now have a bit more time. We were blown away as soon as we saw Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience take over Lower Manhattan — with the iconic artist’s beloved works coming to life in a rare 3 60 degrees. Though the exhibition was originally slated to run until Jan. 3, it has now been extended through the end of the month, January 31 !

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO