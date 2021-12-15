ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Murder plots and threats from anti-vaxxers pose challenge for Germany's new chancellor

By Frederik Pleitgen, Claudia Otto, Joshua Berlinger, CNN
KMOV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust a week into the job, new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz finds himself confronting an increasingly radical anti-vaccination movement that, according to police, has plotted to murder elected officials and is actively threatening others. Authorities raided several properties in Dresden on Wednesday morning after uncovering plans to murder Michael...

www.kmov.com

Comments / 0

