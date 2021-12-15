Mexican peso, Brazil real turns positive after Fed decision

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso turned sharply higher and Brazil's real cut all its session losses after the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision was seen not overly hawkish, while Chile's peso dropped 1% on copper demand worries.

The Fed said it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March, paving the way for three quarter-percentage-point interest rate increases by the end of 2022 as it exits from policies enacted at the start of the health crisis.

"It's hawkish, but it's not more hawkish than anticipated," said Gregory Daco, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics.

"Markets are perhaps a little bit more hawkish than that. But, I think it's a fairly balanced view in terms of the outlook so from a markets perspective I don't think it should trigger a massive tightening of financial conditions."

Mexico's peso reversed losses of as much as 0.6% and was last up at 21.08 to the dollar, up 0.7%. Eyes are now on the country's central bank decision on Thursday, with the rate seen being hiked by 25 basis points to 5.25% as inflation soars.

Brazil's real , , which had fallen up to 1% in the session, traded flat after the Fed decision.

Top copper producer Chile's peso slumped as prices of the red metal fell on concerns over Chinese demand. The country's copper output fell 2.1% to 493,538 tonnes in November, data showed on Wednesday.[nL1N2JB0KU]

The Chilean central bank had hiked rates as expected to 4% on Tuesday, and raised its 2021 GDP forecast on the back of a strong post-COVID economic bounce.

But the bank also raised its inflation forecast for the year, and flagged more rate hikes to combat runaway prices. read more

In addition, political uncertainty is high in the country, ahead of a highly polarized presidential election runoff on Sunday. read more

Colombia's peso recovered after tumbling nearly 3% on Tuesday, as a 10% raise in the minimum wage by the government fed concerns over rising inflation and stretched fiscal spending.

Among stocks, Brazilian meatpacker Minerva (BEEF3.SA) jumped 11% after China said it will allow imports of some beef products from Brazil to resume.

Eletrobras (ELET6.SA) gained 0.4% after Brazil's federal audit court postponed a decision on its potential privatization.

Shares of car rental companies Localiza Rent a Car SA (RENT3.SA) and Unidas (LCAM3.SA) jumped after the country's antitrust regulator approved the tie-up between the two companies.

Shares of Mexican airline Aeromexico (AEROMEX.MX) was down 0.7%, cutting losses after having fallen over 8% ahead of a planned meeting of the bankrupt carrier's shareholders.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Reporting by Ambar Warrick, Susan Mathew and Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.