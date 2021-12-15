ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Arrest made after gunfire incident at Orange County high school

By Richard Tribou, Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago

A suspect in a shooting at an Orange County high school parking lot Monday has been arrested.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office detectives investigated the incident that happened after dismissal at East River High School, which is located near Bithlo in east Orange County.

Mandrel Harper, 19, of Deltona was arrested in Volusia County on Tuesday night, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

Harper was charged with attempted second degree murder with a firearm and discharging a weapon on school property, the sheriff’s office stated. Harper was booked into the Volusia County Jail.

The sheriff’s office said that it appeared that no one was injured in the shooting.

Orlando, FL
