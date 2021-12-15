ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, CA

Ken Kragen, Humanitarian, Legendary Manager and Producer, Dies at Age 85.

By Stacy Santos
celebrityaccess.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CelebrityAccess) — The man behind “We Are the World”, Cisco’s “NetAid” and “Hands Across America” has died of natural causes in his Brentwood, California home on Tuesday. He was 85. California born and a Harvard Business School graduate, Ken began his...

celebrityaccess.com

Variety

Ken Kragen, Organizer Behind ‘We Are the World’ and Manager for Kenny Rogers and the Bee Gees, Dies at 85

Ken Kragen, a prolific manager and producer in entertainment and a central organizer behind the 1985 charity single “We Are the World,” died from natural causes in his Brentwood, Calif. home on Tuesday. He was 85 years old. Kragen’s death was confirmed to Variety by his spokesperson and friend Cheryl J. Kagan. “While I am of course immensely proud of everything he has accomplished professionally, he has also been the best dad to me that I could have ever asked for,” Ken Kragen’s daughter, Emma Kragen, said in a statement. Kragen was born in Alameda, Calif. on Nov. 24, 1936. Kragen graduated from Harvard Business...
CELEBRITIES
yourcentralvalley.com

Ken Kragen, who helped organize ‘We Are the World,’ dies

NEW YORK (AP) — Ken Kragen, a top entertainment producer, manager and philanthropist who turned to such clients as Lionel Richie and Kenny Rogers in helping to organize the 1985 all-star charity single “We Are the World,” has died. He was 85. Kragen died Tuesday of natural...
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz411

Hollywood Mega Music Manager Ken Kragen Dies at 85, Put Together “We Are the World” Had Clients Lionel Richie, Kenny Rogers, More

Ken Kragen, a beloved Hollywood mega manager, has died at age 85. The manager of both Kenny Rogers and Lionel Richie among others, Kragen put together the “We Are the World” project in 1985. He was involved in the top of showbiz from the 1960s when he produced “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour” on CBS. In addition to Lionel and Kenny he also managed acts like The Bee Gees, Olivia Newton-John, Burt Reynolds, and Trisha Yearwood.
CELEBRITIES
mesapress.com

Legendary Mexican Singer Vicente Fernández dies at the age of 81

Vicente “Chente” Fernández, Mexican singer and actor has died at the age of 81 in his home state of Guadalajara, Jalisco. Fernández was in the hospital for four months, since Aug., due to a fall where he had to undergo surgery and be in the intensive care unit with a ventilator. According to his family, he was also diagnosed with Guillain–Barré syndrome, an autoimmune condition where the immune system attacks the body’s nerves. “Rest in Peace, Sr. Vicente Fernández…We regret to inform you of his death, on Sunday, December 12 at 6:15 a.m. It was an honor and great pride to share with everyone a great musical career and to give everything for his audience,” according to a post made on Fernández’s Instagram page translated from Spanish.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Jamie Spears got $40K loan days before putting Britney under conservatorship

Britney Spears’ cash-strapped father received a loan of at least $40,000 just days before putting her under a conservatorship in 2008, a new report reveals. Jamie Spears got the money from embattled business manager Lou Taylor‘s firm, Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group, around the time his pop star daughter was hospitalized on an involuntary psychiatric hold, The New York Times reported on Sunday.
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
purecountry1067.com

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Announce Big News

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are getting fans into the holiday spirit with their new holiday-themed radio show on Apple Music called “From Apple Music with Love.”. The newlyweds will play their favorite Christmas music, including music from their own Christmas albums, and share their cherished holiday stories. Upon the...
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Voice' Fans Are Absolutely Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson's Big Hallmark News

The Voice and Hallmark fans, prepare for your worlds to collide thanks to Kelly Clarkson. Hallmark’s annual TV movie lineup “Countdown to Christmas” kicked off right before Halloween, and now, only a few weeks before Christmas, there are still many festive titles to watch. Among the upcoming Hallmark movies is a two-part original movie called Sister Swap, which will begin on December 5 with Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday followed by Sister Swap: A Christmas in the City on December 12. In the second Sister Swap movie, viewers will be treated to Kelly’s incredible voice as part of the soundtrack.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
disneydining.com

Two Beloved Disney Actors Pass Away Within Days of Each Other

Two beloved Hollywood actors well-known to Disney fans sadly passed within days of each other lastweek. Art LaFleur passed away at age 78 on November 17 — although his death was not reported until November 20 — Will Ryan passed away at the age of 72 on Friday, November 19. Ryan passed away after a short battle with cancer, and LaFleur died after a more than 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Idris Elba Thought Denzel Washington Really Shot Him While Filming ‘American Gangster,’ Director Ridley Scott Says

A frightening twist. Idris Elba believed he had genuinely been shot by costar Denzel Washington while working on Ridley Scott‘s American Gangster. The director, 83, recently reflected on the 2007 mafia movie, remembering a scene where Frank Lucas (Washington) pulls a gun on Tango (Elba). During an interview with the Daily Mail published on Wednesday, November 24, Scott recalled telling the Wire alum, 49, to lean his head directly on the barrel of the prop gun, which didn’t have blanks or bullets loaded into it.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Is Seen In Rare Photos With Daughters Sunday, 13, & Faith, 10, Arriving In Sydney — Photos

Nicole Kidman touched down in Sydney with daughters Sunday and Faith ahead of the Australian premiere of ‘Being the Ricardos.’. Nicole Kidman is back home in Australia with daughters Sunday, 13, and Faith, 10, after promoting her upcoming film Being the Ricardos in the states. The actress, 54, touched down in Sydney Airport with her kids on Thursday, Dec. 9, looking casual in black pants and a sweater vest, as seen in photos HERE.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Peter Aykroyd, 'SNL' writer and actor, dead at 66

Peter Aykroyd, an Emmy-nominated writer, former "Saturday Night Live" cast member and brother to Dan Aykroyd, has died at age 66. The popular sketch comedy series paid tribute to Aykroyd during this week’s episode of the show, which was hosted by "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" actor Simu Liu. The show briefly showed a card revealing Aykroyd's death that was displayed along with a picture of him from when he was a featured player on the show from 1979-1980.
CELEBRITIES

