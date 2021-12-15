Ken Kragen, Humanitarian, Legendary Manager and Producer, Dies at Age 85.

Vicente “Chente” Fernández, Mexican singer and actor has died at the age of 81 in his home state of Guadalajara, Jalisco. Fernández was in the hospital for four months, since Aug., due to a fall where he had to undergo surgery and be in the intensive care unit with a ventilator. According to his family, he was also diagnosed with Guillain–Barré syndrome, an autoimmune condition where the immune system attacks the body’s nerves. “Rest in Peace, Sr. Vicente Fernández…We regret to inform you of his death, on Sunday, December 12 at 6:15 a.m. It was an honor and great pride to share with everyone a great musical career and to give everything for his audience,” according to a post made on Fernández’s Instagram page translated from Spanish.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO