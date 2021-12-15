ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

New Year’s Fast Facts

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s a look at New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, which mark the end of the year and the beginning of the new year. December 31, 2021 and January 1, 2022 – New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day are on a Friday and...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Click10.com

Rodent droppings, moldy lettuce, flies and roaches with your burger?

Below is a list of places ordered shut by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered clean-up and re-inspection. ***WAYBACK BURGERS. 4690 NORTH STATE ROAD 7. COCONUT CREEK. INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT. 18 VIOLATIONS FOUND. “Rodent...
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE
CinemaBlend

After Disney World Guest Dies, Firefighters Explain Why They Feel Park Visitors Could Be ‘In Danger’ Over The Holidays

Theme parks can be the most thrilling places on earth for fans. But just like many other tourist attractions, they also come with their share of potential risks and dangers – even at the Happiest Place on Earth. Following a recent death at Disney World, a firefighters union has raised concerns about the potential for increased danger over the holidays.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Burns
scitechdaily.com

Winter Is Coming Paradox: Researchers Uncover the Surprising Cause of the Little Ice Age

Cold era, lasting from early 15th to mid-19th centuries, triggered by unusually warm conditions. New research from the University of Massachusetts Amherst provides a novel answer to one of the persistent questions in historical climatology, environmental history, and the earth sciences: what caused the Little Ice Age? The answer, we now know, is a paradox: warming.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Times Square#Romans#The Roman Catholic Church#Persians#Scottish#The New York Times
abc17news.com

Keith Richards Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the life of Keith Richards, musician and founding member of the Rolling Stones. Marriage: Patti Hansen (1983-present) Children: with Patti Hansen: Theodora and Alexandra; with Anita Pallenberg: Marlon, Dandelion, and Tara (son, died as an infant) Education: Attended Sidcup Art School. Other Facts. Richards and...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Chipotle doesn't want you order at its newest restaurant

New York (CNN Business) — Digital orders and drive-thrus are the future of Chipotle. Now, the fast casual chain is designing a restaurant to reflect that. Chipotle is soon opening a new location in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio that eliminates the dining room and in-person ordering, forcing customers to only order ahead through its app or website. The restaurant will also have a drive-thru — which the company calls a Chipotlane — as well as a walk-up window for order pickups and a small patio section where customers can eat their meals.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Broadway shows close, restaurants shutter, parties cancelled: NYC grapples with Omicron as US braces for surge

Formerly the epicentre of Covid-19 at the onset of the pandemic, New York is once again seeing a spike in cases.As the US enters a third year of the public health crisis, a winter surge of the Delta variant, and the emergence of faster-spreading Omicron, the state reported its highest single-day total on Friday with 21,027 new cases.On Saturday, the state set another record with more than 21,900 reported daily cases.New York City’s positivity rate doubled within three days this week, according to city health officials.“It is clear that the Omicron variant is here in New York City in...
RESTAURANTS
abc17news.com

Warily eyeing omicron, Christmas revelers curb celebrations

LONDON (AP) — Christmas revelers across Europe are lying low and changing plans as new restrictions and fears about the omicron variant of the coronavirus persuade many to stay home. That’s magnifying concerns about a second lost holiday season for airlines, restaurants and shops already battered by the pandemic. Scotland and Wales on Friday pledged millions of pounds for businesses hurt in Britain’s latest surge. That puts pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government to do the same in England. Several European countries are warily watching the spread of omicron. On Friday, Denmark decided to close theaters, concert halls and museums in response to a rise in virus cases. In Spain, friends and classmates canceled traditional year-end dinners.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Robb Report

This 16th-Century Globe, the Oldest Ever Auctioned, Just Sold for $153,861

A 16th-century globe showing the world before Europeans ever set foot on Australia sold for $153,861 at Hansons Auctioneers on Thursday. The artifact—which depicts sea monsters, ships and King Triton (a Greek God of the sea) but omits the South Pacific island continent—measures 3.5 inches in diameter and dates back as far as 1550, making it the oldest globe ever offered at auction. The seller bought the globe for just $198 at the Welsh Antiques Fair. It was expected to fetch between $26,443 and $39,650 at Hansons Christmas Library Auction. Instead it hammered down to private online bidder from New York...
SHOPPING
abc17news.com

Since 1980s US chances of a white Christmas melt a bit

A white Christmas is going from reality to more of a dream for chunks of the United States. Analysis of 40 years worth of United States snow measurements shows less of the country now has snow on the ground on Christmas than it did in the 1980s. It’s especially noticeable in a large swath in the east-west middle belt of the country. But the data is complex and some scientists caution against drawing conclusions about trends and the role of global warming. Places such as Iowa, much of the Rockies and eastern Washington have lower chances for a white Christmas.
POLITICS
CBS New York

Theatergoers Disappointed As More Broadway Shows Cancel Performances Due To Breakthrough COVID Cases

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — COVID is canceling Broadway productions just when the industry was looking to bounce back during the holiday season. At “Hadestown,” the show is not going on this weekend. COVID-caused closings threw a wrench into what were carefully mapped out plans for theater fan Shoshana Ezekiel, who is visiting from London. “And everything is closing down. I’m turning 18 in a few weeks, so it was a very, very early birthday present to come and see a bunch of Broadway shows,” she told CBS2’s Dave Carlin. At least seven Broadway shows temporarily shut down Saturday due to breakthrough COVID cases. Off-Broadway...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
abc17news.com

Kraft will pay you $20 not to make cheesecake for Christmas

Kraft is using its cream cheese shortage as a marketing opportunity. For just a few days this holiday season, a limited number of people will be able to spend $20 on dessert and charge it to Kraft, owner of Philadelphia Cream Cheese. The premise: People who can’t bake cheesecakes because they can’t find cream cheese can get another baked good on Kraft’s dime.
PHILADELPHIA, MO
Rolling Stone

Rising NYC Covid Cases Reignite Caution, Concern in Live Entertainment World

From Broadway stages to small clubs, concerts in New York City are being postponed or called off as Covid-19 case numbers continue to rise.  On Friday, Dec. 17, New York reported 21,027 new positive Covid-19 cases, while the number of hospitalizations in the state jumped to 3,839. While that was the highest new case rate since last January, the hospitalization numbers remain significantly low compared to the over 15,000 people hospitalized when the virus hit its verst peak in April 2020. Nevertheless, several venues, Broadway shows and even the Rockettes have decided not to take their chances out of an abundance of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy