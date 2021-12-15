Christmas fills Sunflower Hotel

Delightful. Magical. Picture-perfect. Those are just a few of the words that sprung to mind when I saw photos of the Countdown to Christmas Holiday Suites, a first-time collaboration between the Hallmark Channel and timeshare resort Club Wyndham. Led by the Hallmark Channel's head of design, three suites at Wyndham properties across the U.S. received 360º Christmas makeovers just in time for the 2021 holiday season, complete with floor-to-ceiling backdrops of wintery scenes, in-room kitchens spilling over with seasonal treats, elaborately decorated Christmas trees and general holiday-decoration overload.
