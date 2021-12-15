WisEye Morning Minute: Ranked Choice Voting for U.S. Senate and Congress

As reported by WisPolitics.com, Dems argued Republican bills aimed at reducing foreign governments' ability to tap into Wisconsin's universities could increase hate crimes and make international student applications more difficult to process. Bills debated during a Senate Universities and Technical Colleges Committee public hearing would prohibit the UW System from admitting or employing Chinese People's Liberation Army members, require UW schools to report funding from China, and disclose contracts with and gifts from foreign countries, among other things. Committee chair and author of the three bills, Sen. Roger Roth (R-Appleton) said the UW System's reputation as a leader in education attracts foreign adversarial research that threatens U.S. security. He added restricting access for students with ties to the Chinese military to Wisconsin universities would help prevent espionage and stop offering quality education to those with ties to the Chinese People's Liberation Army. "Let me be clear: the threats facing our universities today cannot be taken lightly," Roth said. "Foreign adversaries are exploiting the openness and collaboration on university campuses to illegally obtain academic research to advance their own scientific, economic and military objectives." Sen. Chris Larson (D-Milwaukee) raised concerns the legislation could add to the increase in hate crimes seen across the nation over the past few years. An FBI report early this year showed hate crimes in 2020 were the highest in recent years since 2008. Roth said he would support any effort to reduce hate crimes, but the measures aim to reduce anti-American and anti-democratic efforts by specific immigrants, not all of them. Protecting against those threats must not impede other international students from studying at UW schools because they are essential to Wisconsin's status as an educational leader, Roth said.
