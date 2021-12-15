FSU OC Kenny Dillingham reportedly leaving to become Oregon’s offensive coordinator

On a day in which Florida State looked to its future, the Seminoles had to deal with the harsh reality of the reported departure of offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham.

According to a report by ESPN, Dillingham is leaving for Oregon, where he will become the Ducks’ next offensive coordinator . He’s been a part of Mike Norvell’s coaching staff since 2020 and previously worked with Norvell during stints at Arizona State and Memphis.

The Seminoles made significant improvements on offense, averaging 27.6 points and 379 yards per game.

Dillingham, 31, reunites with former colleague Dan Lanning, who took over as Oregon’s coach on Dec. 11. The two previously coached together at Arizona State and Memphis before Lanning assumed the role of Georgia’s defensive coordinator in 2018.

He previously was the offensive coordinator under Gus Malzahn at Auburn in 2019.

The timing was unfortunate for FSU, which was on the verge of signing its first top 10 recruiting class since 2017. Dillingham was the primary recruiter on eight of the Seminoles’ 16 commitments expected to sign during the start of the December signing period Wednesday.

Dillingham shared a farewell to his players on social media Wednesday morning.

“A Picture says a thousand words. But to me this one says. Family LifeLong Climb Special and most importantly THANK YOU,” he posted on Twitter along with a photograph of FSU’s offensive players taken after FSU’s win over Miami at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Quarterback Jordan Travis shared his thoughts on the move on Twitter, posting, “We appreciate you, coach! Family forever.”

Dillingham will take over sole play-calling duties with the Ducks similar to what he did at FSU although Norvell had a larger role in the offensive scheme of the Seminoles.

FSU won’t have to look far for Dillingham’s replacement as offensive line coach Alex Atkins is expected to be promoted by Norvell to offensive coordinator , according to 247Sports.

Atkins has been a part of Norvell’s staff since he arrived in 2020. He previously coached at Charlotte, Tulane and Georgia Southern and is considered one of the top recruiters on the FSU coaching staff.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel .