Kansas State

Kansas high school prep basketball scores from Dec. 14

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

Here are the latest high school basketball scores for Dec. 14. For the latest updated local scores click here.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Andale 69, Wellington 42

Andover 69, Goddard-Eisenhower 36

Andover Central 72, Valley Center 56

Atchison 62, Ottawa 61

Augusta 54, Winfield 45

Axtell 42, Wetmore 40

BV Northwest 78, Belton, Mo. 36

Baxter Springs 50, Pittsburg Colgan 47

Beloit 52, Republic County 19

Bennington 60, Lakeside 54

Bluestem 66, Fredonia 38

Bucklin 69, Spearville 40

Buhler 58, Circle 50

Burlingame 62, Southern Coffey 31

Burlington 54, Iola 32

Clay Center 71, Riley County 54

Concordia 52, Marysville 34

Cunningham 50, Argonia 13

Ellinwood 69, Ell-Saline 24

Ellis 66, Phillipsburg 64

Ellsworth 56, Minneapolis 48

Eudora 44, Paola 28

Frankfort 56, Valley Heights 34

Haven 72, Nickerson 38

Hays 47, Hoisington 30

Hays-TMP-Marian 68, Oakley 40

Highland Park 71, Topeka Seaman 69

Hillsboro 78, Marion 14

Hodgeman County 60, Ness City 56

Holcomb 67, Colby 62

Holton 51, Jefferson West 27

Humboldt 63, Marmaton Valley 20

Hutchinson 52, Newton 37

Junction City 52, Manhattan 37

La Crosse 58, Dighton 47

Labette County 64, Parsons 50

Lakin 84, Sublette 61

Lansing 61, SM North 57

Lawrence Free State 51, Mill Valley 23

Lyndon 62, West Franklin 42

Macksville 54, Hutchinson Central Christian 36

Maize South 83, Salina South 49

McPherson 66, El Dorado 14

Meade 22, Ashland 14

Medicine Lodge 60, Kingman 52

Metro Academy 40, Nevada, Mo. 36

Minneola 62, Satanta 53

Mission Valley 56, Council Grove 49

Moundridge 48, Little River 38

Nemaha Central 57, Hiawatha 46

Northern Heights 46, Chase County 43

Northern Valley 59, Logan/Palco 54

Norwich 60, Udall 31

Osage City 62, Central Heights 32

Osborne 56, Victoria 43

Pawnee Heights 52, Western Plains 30

Pittsburg 60, Independence 48

Pratt 63, Russell 45

Rawlins County 59, Dundy County-Stratton, Neb. 23

Riverton 65, Oswego 17

Rose Hill 73, Mulvane 51

Royal Valley 62, Perry-Lecompton 51

Salina Central 68, Arkansas City 46

Scott City 63, Cimarron 40

Smoky Valley 59, Hesston 40

South Central 41, Kiowa County 31

South Gray 74, Ingalls 16

South Haven 50, South Barber 44

Southeast Saline 53, Abilene 51

Stafford 65, Centre 36

Sterling 51, Inman 46

Tonganoxie 56, KC Turner 37

Topeka 45, Emporia 42

Wakefield 36, Miltonvale 30

Wallace County 48, Weskan 43

Washburn Rural 34, Topeka Hayden 27

Wellsville 78, Osawatomie 43

Wichita Campus 81, Goddard 36

Wichita Classical 61, Fairfield 35

Wichita Collegiate 44, Clearwater 28

Wichita County 82, Stanton County 63

Wichita East 64, Wichita Bishop Carroll 63

Wichita Northwest 70, Wichita North 38

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Andover 38, Goddard-Eisenhower 24

Andover Central 64, Valley Center 22

Atchison County 49, McLouth 21

Axtell 51, Wetmore 29

Baldwin 35, Louisburg 34

Beloit 57, Republic County 27

Bennington 63, Lakeside 52

Bluestem 33, Fredonia 25

Burlington 56, Iola 27

Central Heights 34, Osage City 30

Centralia 58, Onaga 33

Chaparral 43, Belle Plaine 31

Cheney 56, Wichita Trinity 21

Cimarron 52, Scott City 40

Circle 50, Buhler 31

Clay Center 41, Riley County 27

Clearwater 54, Wichita Collegiate 25

Colby 45, Holcomb 39

Council Grove 45, Mission Valley 29

Derby 52, Maize 16

Dighton 43, La Crosse 28

Dodge City 48, Woodward, Okla. 40

Douglass 42, Conway Springs 33

Ellinwood 61, Ell-Saline 43

Eudora 46, Paola 35

Fairfield 44, Wichita Classical 29

Flinthills 56, Altoona-Midway 24

Fort Scott 61, Chanute 29

Garden Plain 35, Wichita Independent 30

Goddard 36, Wichita Campus 28

Great Bend 43, Larned 24

Hays 49, Hoisington 24

Hays-TMP-Marian 48, Oakley 23

Hiawatha 46, Nemaha Central 38

Hillsboro 69, Marion 32

Hodgeman County 44, Ness City 26

Hugoton 87, Southwestern Hts. 30

Hutchinson 61, Newton 32

Hutchinson Central Christian 54, Macksville 35

Independence 58, Pittsburg 38

Inman 68, Sterling 39

Jefferson West 41, Holton 32

Kingman 64, Medicine Lodge 47

Labette County 39, Parsons 38

Lawrence 54, BV West 47

Little River 45, Moundridge 31

Manhattan 39, Junction City 17

Marysville 44, Concordia 19

McPherson 66, El Dorado 14

Mulvane 40, Rose Hill 30

Nickerson 52, Haven 31

Northern Heights 41, Chase County 22

Northern Valley 48, Logan/Palco 22

Norwich 54, Udall 18

Olathe East 59, Gardner-Edgerton 33

Osborne 50, Victoria 43

Ottawa 46, Atchison 29

Pawnee Heights 35, Western Plains-Healy 12

Phillipsburg 63, Ellis 36

Pittsburg Colgan 54, Baxter Springs 19

Pratt 56, Russell 53

Pretty Prairie 56, Oxford 29

Rawlins County 59, Dundy County-Stratton, Neb. 23

Remington 39, Halstead 24

Riverton 47, Oswego 21

SM South 40, Spring Hill 31

Salina Central 71, Arkansas City 15

Salina South 54, Maize South 24

Shawnee Heights 64, Topeka West 55

Smoky Valley 47, Hesston 36

Southeast Saline 45, Abilene 32

Spearville 44, Bucklin 31

St. John 63, Rock Hills 34

Tescott 51, Chase 41

Tonganoxie 49, KC Turner 11

Topeka 38, Emporia 36

Topeka Seaman 65, Highland Park 30

Trego 53, Stockton 42

Valley Heights 42, Frankfort 37

Wallace County 58, Weskan 40

Wamego 57, Chapman 31

Washburn Rural 56, Topeka Hayden 27

Wellington 62, Andale 54

Wellsville 54, Osawatomie 48

West Franklin 53, Lyndon 41

Wichita Bishop Carroll 53, Wichita East 35

Wichita North 43, Wichita Northwest 40

Wichita Sunrise 72, Wichita Home School 15

Winfield 48, Augusta 34

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Related
KSN News

Eureka alumni help a classmate who lost herd in Wednesday’s fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Dickerson family in Paradise, Kansas, are cattle producers. They suffered devastating losses to their herd in Wednesday’s severe weather event, but former classmates have banded together to provide relief.  Eureka High School alumni Dana Mills and Troy Richardson started brainstorming ways to help the Dickerson’s the moment they got the […]
EUREKA, KS
KSN News

Rate of coronavirus deaths in Kansas down since last week

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The coronavirus continues to be linked to deaths in Kansas. State health officials say COVID-19 is to blame for 14 more Kansas deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,909. Since last Saturday, the KDHE reported 79 deaths, 21 lower than the previous week. Since Wednesday, the Kansas Department of Health […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Significant bus damage in Russell and Salina areas

RUSSELL, Kan. (KSNW) — Powerful wind storms tore through the state of Kansas on Wednesday causing power outages, fires, and other damage across the Plains, including a large amount of damage done to school buses in the area. Russell USD 407 announced on social media Wednesday afternoon that they would not be running buses due […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Kansas woman gives back, even as her own property is threatened

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas communities are banding together to help each other after wildfires swept across the Plains this week. One Kansas woman found time to give back, even though the flames threatened her own home. Some of the worst damage is around the Russell and Osborne county line, between Paradise and Natoma. “We […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Wildfires spread across Kansas, thousands of acres damaged

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Wildfires continued to spread across parts of Kansas Thursday. Emergency management officials said the fires damaged thousands of acres of land. “The wind blew through so quickly, and we’ve had almost every county fire vehicle up here,” said Lyle Pantle, emergency manager for the Ellis County Rural Fire Department. The brunt […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

First case of omicron confirmed in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The first case of omicron has been confirmed in Kansas in Franklin County. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced that the Kansas Health and Environmental Laboratories has found the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus in one Kansas resident. This was detected by KHEL through a multi-prong approach. The […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Severe winds damage traffic signs throughout Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High winds that blew across Kansas on Wednesday have left many traffic signs damaged or missing; this includes stop and other regulatory signs. The Kansas Department of Transportation asks that drivers be extra alert while driving due to the sign damage. They say signs are missing in south-central, northwest and southwest […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Former Wichita Northwest running back Breece Hall declares for NFL Draft

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Iowa State and former Wichita Northwest running back Breece Hall has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft and will forgo his senior season and the Cheez-It bowl. “Playing for Iowa State has been nothing short of a gift,” Hall wrote in an Instagram post. “The last three years, this team has defined […]
NFL
KSN News

Salina residents come together after powerful storms

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — As county officials and emergency management crews address the damage done by windstorms that ravaged the state on Wednesday, the community is coming together to help their neighbors. “If you just need a place to charge your electronics, if you’ve got medical equipment that needs to be hooked up, we’ve […]
SALINA, KS
KSN News

The Four County Fire: Farmers in northwest Kansas lose livestock due to wildfires

Northwest Kan. (KSNW) – Ranchers across Rooks County, Ellis County, Osborne County, and Russell County lost hundreds of cattle overnight in what is being called the “Four County Fire.” On Wednesday, Kansas was impacted by a major severe weather event that included dangerous winds, tornadoes, hail, and wildfires. Northwest Kansas, in particular, was strongly affected […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Kansans join nationwide rush to the movies as Spider-Man leads the way

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The new Spider-Man is a hit. Kansans are selling out movie houses. “Just a week ago, people were talking about the death of theaters when Westside Story didn’t do very well,” said Brian Mitchell of Mitchell Theatres. “And then all of a sudden one week later and Spider-Man.” Mitchell says Mitchell […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez transfers to K-State

MANHATTAN, KS (KSNW) – The Wildcats have a new quarterback on their roster, former Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez announced on social media that he is transferring to Kansas State. Martinez started 38 games at Nebraska dating back to 2018. He was also a three time team captain for the Huskers. In four seasons at Nebraska, […]
KANSAS STATE
