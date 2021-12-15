ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Why is Ofgem planning to overhaul the energy price cap?

By August Graham
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G0ddd_0dNUUemP00

As dozens of energy suppliers collapsed in recent months, pressure started building on the energy regulator Ofgem to make changes to its policies.

Many experts have said that part of the problem is the price cap, which since 2019 has protected about 15 million households from paying unfair amounts for the energy they use.

So on Wednesday Ofgem set out a series of potential changes that could ensure that the system works better in future.

Why does Ofgem want to change how the price cap works?

Since the start of this year the price that your energy supplier has to pay to buy gas has spiked around fivefold, a lot of this change has happened since September.

Yet what suppliers can charge households is limited by the energy price cap, meaning they cannot pass on these rising costs to you.

This has meant that businesses are selling gas to their customers at a massive loss, causing more than two dozen to go bust since the start of September.

Ultimately the cost of these failures could run into billions of pounds, money that will eventually be paid by households.

Ofgem wants to make changes to the price cap so that massive price rises will not result in large numbers of failures in the future.

What changes have been proposed?

Ofgem has, among other things, proposed three short-term fixes and three long-term solutions, all of which could help take the pressure off the market.

These range from ensuring that energy customers have to sign up to a fixed-term contract if they are on the price cap, to Ofgem increasing the number of times it reviews the price cap from two to four times a year.

When will the proposals come into force?

The regulator is currently consulting on what is the best option or options to take.

It will finish consulting in January and make an announcement in February.

Short-term fixes will come into force in April, while the long-term solutions will start in October.

Will we need new laws?

Probably not. Ofgem believes it can cover all of the proposed changes within existing legislation.

Comments / 0

Related
hppr.org

Texas grid regulators approve initial overhaul of state's energy market

But energy experts warned Texas consumers could still end up with higher bills without improved electric reliability. Lee esta historia en español. The Public Utility Commission of Texas on Thursday approved changes to the way electricity is bought and sold on the state’s power grid. The aim is to increase electric reliability by paying power generators to make more energy available and creating new financial mechanisms to balance supply and demand on the grid.
TEXAS STATE
Worcester Business Journal

Ameresco to complete $1.5M energy overhaul of Welsh city

Framingham renewable energy company Ameresco announced Thursday a partnership with Wales-based Merthyr Tydfil Council, resulting in a $1.45-million energy conservation project. The Merthyr Tydfil Council, representing its namesake town, is implementing a strategic plan to transform the city into a modern commercial hub, according to the release. Through the partnership,...
newschain

How could the energy price cap change?

More than two dozen energy suppliers have gone bust since the start of September, putting thousands of people out of work and leaving millions of homes in limbo as they wait for a new supplier. The cost of all the failures will be passed on to households up and down...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Energy firms face stress tests to bolster supplier resilience under Ofgem plans

Gas and electricity firms will face health checks to test their resilience under plans announced by the energy watchdog to strengthen the sector after swathes of suppliers have gone bust.Ofgem said energy firms will have to undergo regular so-called stress tests from January as it unveiled a raft of measures to bolster the supply sector, which has been thrown into crisis due to soaring gas prices.The cost of gas in wholesale markets has risen by more than 500% in less than a year, which has put pressure on smaller suppliers – with more than half of firms in the sector...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Market
Reuters

Europe's buildings in line for energy-saving overhaul

BRUSSELS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - European Union countries would be required to renovate their least energy efficient buildings by the end of the decade to cut emissions and save fuel, under rules proposed by the European Commission on Wednesday. The contribution buildings make to climate change is under scrutiny, as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
coingeek.com

Block reward mining added to list of sectors facing energy caps in Iceland

Iceland is suffering energy shortages prompting the country to cap supplies to various industries, according to a recent Bloomberg report. Caught up in the energy rationing are those companies that support blockchain networks. Landsvirkjun, the island’s leading utility, reportedly reduced supplies to aluminum smelters, data centers and fish meal factories,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
forexlive.com

European energy prices are back at insane levels

Back in October it looked like the energy crisis in Europe might be a one-off but with cold weather in the forecast and not nearly enough natural gas, things are looking grim. Dutch TTF gas prices are up another 4% today and that will set a daily closing high. The...
TRAFFIC
yourmoney.com

Ofgem ‘failed to act against unfit energy suppliers’

A report by the charity found that mistakes and missed opportunities left the energy market in a precarious position when gas prices surged in 2021. Since the rise in prices, 26 suppliers have collapsed with more being added to the casualty list almost every week. This has impacted 4 million...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
fayettecountyrecord.com

State Lowers Price Cap For Power Providers

The state’s Public Utility Commission last week lowered the maximum allowable wholesale price for electricity by almost half, from $9,000 per megawatt hour to $5,000. The move came after prices soared to the maximum during last February’s deadly freeze, causing financial havoc along with the widespread power outages. A number of electric providers declared bankruptcy after being faced with…
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Ofgem ‘failed to act for almost a decade’ before energy crisis – Citizens Advice

Ofgem failed to act against unfit energy suppliers for almost a decade – leaving the market vulnerable to this year’s spike in wholesale prices, according to a damning report by Citizens Advice The charity said mistakes and missed opportunities by the energy regulator left the market in a “precarious” position when gas prices surged in 2021.The rise in wholesale prices has led to the collapse of 26 suppliers, affecting four million customers and costing the average household around £94, latest figures suggest.Energy customers are facing a multibillion-pound bill, in large part because Ofgem missed multiple opportunities to regulate the market...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Price Over Earnings Overview: NextEra Energy

In the current market session, NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is trading at $90.38, after a 0.1% drop. However, over the past month, the stock went up by 6.07%, and in the past year, by 23.32%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is not performing up to par in the current session.
STOCKS
Agriculture Online

Ambitious ‘biofuel America’ plan faces overhaul in 2022

During the ethanol boom of the early 2000s, Congress set an ambitious target of quadrupling the amount of renewable fuel mixed into gasoline for America’s cars and pickup trucks. But while corn ethanol has lived up to its part of the plan, cleaner-burning “advanced” biofuels have been slow to come to market — two factors for the EPA to consider as it faces a regulatory reset of the Renewable Fuel Standard in the new year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pulse2.com

Cenovus Energy Stock (CVE): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE: CVE) increased by over 1.7% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE: CVE) increased by over 1.7% today. Investors are responding positively to Cenovus Energy reaching an agreement to sell its Tucker thermal asset for total cash proceeds of $800 million. The proceeds from this transaction will further accelerate the company’s reduction of net debt and enhance its capacity to increase shareholder returns. Including this deal, the company expects to realize almost $2 billion of total proceeds from asset sales announced in 2021.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Orbital Energy Group Stock (OEG): Why The Price Increased

The stock price of Orbital Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ: OEG) increased by 1.47% in the previous trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Orbital Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ: OEG) increased by 1.47% in the previous trading session. Investors appear to be responding positively to what was revealed in SEC filings.
STOCKS
The Independent

The Independent

386K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy