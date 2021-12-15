ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Suspect wanted for shooting rival to death two months ago in Queens nabbed in South Carolina

By Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
 4 days ago
Police investigate the fatal shooting outside NYCHA’s Queensbridge Houses on 10th St. at 40th Ave. in Long Island City on Oct. 10. Theodore Parisienne/for New York Daily News

A suspect wanted for shooting a rival to death two months ago outside a Queens NYCHA development has been nabbed in South Carolina, police said Wednesday.

Daniel Vargas was returned to the city Tuesday after U.S. marshals arrested him Dec. 2 in Greenville, S.C., NYPD cops said.

Vargas, 35, was wanted for the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Kareem McCarthy on 10th St. at 40th Ave. on the grounds of the Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City during a confrontation about 1:50 a.m. Oct. 10.

McCarthy was shot in the chest. Medics rushed him to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell but he couldn’t be saved.

Police said the men had been at odds for about a decade, though it wasn’t clear why they were enemies.

Surveillance video obtained by cops shows the men together and the license plate of the car Vargas drove off in, police said. Both men lived in Brooklyn, according to cops.

Both men have lengthy criminal records. Vargas served two prison stints, one for a weapons conviction, for which he was released in 2013, and one for selling drugs for which he was sentenced to up to six years. He was conditionally released by parole in Feb. 2020.

Xena59
4d ago

When are Criminals gonna realize...Hiding in Florida or The South ..is not making a getaway!!He would have done better at the Border!!

