Highest-earning cities in Texas

Data shows that annual income depends heavily on an individual’s educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location. Geography is a substantial factor in earning potential: According to the USDA , those with a high school diploma or more education earn more in urban settings than rural settings.

Large businesses tend to operate out of cities, which also have larger markets and thus more demand for production and the jobs that come with it.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning cities in Texas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Cities are ranked by 2019 5-year estimate median household income and all have at least 3,000 households. Keep reading to learn more about the highest-earning cities in your state.

#20. Friendswood
- Median household income: $111,478
--- 77.4% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 56.7%
- Households earning less than $15k: 3.9%

#19. Sugar Land
- Median household income: $121,274
--- 93.0% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 59.0%
- Households earning less than $15k: 3.9%

#18. Coppell
- Median household income: $122,340
--- 94.7% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 59.3%
- Households earning less than $15k: 2.5%

#17. Celina
- Median household income: $124,375
--- 97.9% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 60.6%
- Households earning less than $15k: 1.2%

#16. Murphy
- Median household income: $126,196
--- 100.8% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 66.4%
- Households earning less than $15k: 3.2%

#15. Frisco
- Median household income: $127,055
--- 102.2% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 61.6%
- Households earning less than $15k: 3.2%

#14. Fair Oaks Ranch
- Median household income: $128,398
--- 104.3% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 60.1%
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.0%

#13. Lakeway
- Median household income: $132,899
--- 111.5% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 63.8%
- Households earning less than $15k: 3.9%

#12. Flower Mound
- Median household income: $137,285
--- 118.5% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 67.0%
- Households earning less than $15k: 2.1%

#11. Alamo Heights
- Median household income: $141,048
--- 124.4% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 67.1%
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.0%

#10. Keller
- Median household income: $141,364
--- 124.9% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 65.6%
- Households earning less than $15k: 3.6%

#9. Prosper
- Median household income: $146,733
--- 133.5% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 72.4%
- Households earning less than $15k: 2.3%

#8. Highland Village
- Median household income: $147,222
--- 134.3% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 71.1%
- Households earning less than $15k: 2.2%

#7. Trophy Club
- Median household income: $147,477
--- 134.7% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 73.4%
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.7%

#6. Colleyville
- Median household income: $163,509
--- 160.2% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 74.5%
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.0%

#5. Bellaire
- Median household income: $206,734
--- 229.0% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 74.1%
- Households earning less than $15k: 2.4%

#4. Highland Park
- Median household income: $211,136
--- 236.0% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 71.8%
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.2%

#3. University Park
- Median household income: $224,485
--- 257.2% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 74.2%
- Households earning less than $15k: 2.9%

#2. Southlake
- Median household income: $240,248
--- 282.3% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 81.0%
- Households earning less than $15k: 2.1%

#1. West University Place
- Median household income: $250,000+
--- 297.8% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 79.4%
- Households earning less than $15k: 2.0%

