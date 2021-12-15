ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 15: Wide Receivers - Fades, Sleepers, Matchups, DFS Bargains

By Michael Fabiano
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

Look for Brandon Aiyuk to overrun the Falcons defense in a juicy Week 15 contest.

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams, or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Week 15 Start ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Start of the Week

Brandon Aiyuk vs. Falcons (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS) : Aiuyk has gotten hot for fantasy fans, scoring 18-plus points in three of his last six games while producing double digits in three of his last four. He’s also seen a bigger target share than Deebo Samuel, who has been used out of the backfield. Aiyuk also has a great matchup against the Falcons, who have allowed the second-most points to opposing wideouts since Week 9.

Week 15 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

Start ‘Em

Amari Cooper at Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox) : Cooper's numbers have not been great, as he's scored fewer than 10 points in three of his last four games. He did find the end zone last week, though, and a matchup against the Giants makes him a solid option. Their defense has allowed the seventh-most points to receivers lined out wide since Week 9, and Cooper beat them for 15 fantasy points in their first matchup of 2021.

Brandin Cooks at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS) : Cooks looked good in last week’s loss to the Seahawks, seeing 11 targets for eight catches and 18.1 fantasy points. The Texans also got a bit more creative with him, lining Cooks up a season-high 54.5 percent of the time in the slot. I'd roll with him as a No. 2 fantasy wideout or flex against the Jaguars, who he beat for a solid 18.2 fantasy points back in the regular-season opener.

Chase Claypool vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS) : Claypool needs to mature as a football player, but he’s still been good in fantasy. He’s scored in double digits in three of his last four games while seeing at least eight targets in all but one of those contests. He also has a great matchup next on the slate, as the Titans have allowed 16 scores and the second-most fantasy points to opposing wideouts. Claypool is a solid flex option.

Van Jefferson vs. Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox) : Jefferson has become a nice asset in fantasy leagues, scoring 14-plus points in three straight games while being targeted a combined 20 times in that time. I like him as a flex option this week, as the Rams could be without Odell Beckham Jr. (reserve/COVID-19) when they face the Seahawks. In the Rams high-octane offense, Jefferson looks like a great option for fantasy fans.

More Starts

  • Hunter Renfrow at Browns (Sat. 4:30 p.m. ET, NFL)
  • Jaylen Waddle vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
  • Tee Higgins at Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Bargains

  • Van Jefferson vs. Seahawks ($5,600)
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Cardinals ($5,200)
  • DeVante Parker vs. Jets ($4,300)

Week 15 Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Sit of the Week

Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Patriots (Sat. 8:15 p.m. ET, NFL) : Pittman is a tough player to bench in the fantasy postseason, so I would consider this more of a beware. The USC product has averaged a modest 10.7 fantasy points in his last four games, and a matchup against the Patriots is a difficult one. Their defense has allowed just seven touchdowns and the fifth-fewest fantasy points to receivers lined out wide this season.

Sit ‘Em

Marquise Brown vs. Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox) : Brown’s numbers have tumbled in recent weeks, as he’s failed to score more than 13.2 points in four straight games. In that time, he’s averaged a modest 10.6 fantasy points. Next up is a difficult date with the Packers, who could be getting back their top cover corner, Jaire Alexander. What’s more, Brown might be without Lamar Jackson. At best, he’s a risk-reward No. 2 option.

Julio Jones at Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS) : Jones was back in action last week, but he played just 32 snaps and scored a mere 7.3 fantasy points against the Jaguars. He is not the same fantasy star he was in Atlanta, and I wouldn't trust him in the most important part of the fantasy season. Next up is a date with the Steelers, who have not been great against wideouts overall but have been tougher against the position at home.

Kenny Golladay vs. Cowboys (1 p.m. ET, Fox) : Golladay continues to be a serious dud in fantasy land, scoring eight or fewer fantasy points in six straight games. What makes that even more disappointing is that the Giants have dealt with multiple injuries at receiver, but Golladay still can’t produce in the stat sheets. The Giants have a good matchup against the Cowboys up next, but I’m still keeping Golladay on the sidelines.

Courtland Sutton vs. Bengals (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS) : Sutton’s totals have crashed since the return of Jerry Jeudy, as he ranks outside of the top 100 fantasy wideouts in the last seven weeks. What’s more, he’s seen a bleak 12 percent touch share with Jeudy in the mix. So, while this week’s matchup against the Bengals isn’t terrible, it’s tough to use Sutton in fantasy action. In fact, he could be dropped in some fantasy leagues.

More Sits

  • Allen Robinson vs. Vikings (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)
  • Jakobi Meyers at Colts (Sat. 8:15 p.m. ET, NFL)
  • Robby Anderson at Bills (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Fades

  • DK Metcalf at Rams ($6,200)
  • D.J. Moore at Bills ($6,000)
  • Marquise Brown vs. Packers ($5,900)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy . You can follow Michael on Twitter , Facebook , YouTube , and Instagram for your late-breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business!

IN THIS ARTICLE
