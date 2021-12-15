ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Highest-earning cities in Nevada

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12XBet_0dNUU63400
Xinhua/Liu Jie via Getty Images

Highest-earning cities in Nevada

Data shows that annual income depends heavily on an individual’s educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location. Geography is a substantial factor in earning potential: According to the USDA , those with a high school diploma or more education earn more in urban settings than rural settings.

Large businesses tend to operate out of cities, which also have larger markets and thus more demand for production and the jobs that come with it.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning cities in Nevada using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Cities are ranked by 2019 5-year estimate median household income and all have at least 3,000 households. Keep reading to learn more about the highest-earning cities in your state.

#12. Fallon
- Median household income: $44,855
--- 28.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.8%
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.8%

#11. Mesquite
- Median household income: $55,542
--- 11.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.1%
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.0%

#10. Carson City
- Median household income: $55,718
--- 11.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 22.1%
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%

#9. Las Vegas
- Median household income: $56,354
--- 10.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 24.7%
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.8%

#8. Reno
- Median household income: $58,790
--- 6.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 26.0%
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%

#7. North Las Vegas
- Median household income: $59,835
--- 4.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 23.5%
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.9%

#6. Boulder City
- Median household income: $61,787
--- 1.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 29.0%
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.4%

#5. Fernley
- Median household income: $62,929
--- 0.1% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 22.7%
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.9%

#4. Sparks
- Median household income: $64,645
--- 2.9% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 27.1%
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.0%

#3. Winnemucca
- Median household income: $66,857
--- 6.4% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 33.5%
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.0%

#2. Henderson
- Median household income: $74,147
--- 18.0% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 35.1%
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.9%

#1. Elko
- Median household income: $79,205
--- 26.0% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 35.3%
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.6%

You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in Nevada

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This The City Where Jobs Never Came Back

The employment situation, so dire at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that the unemployment rate shot up to 14.8% in April 2020 from 3.5% in February of the same year, has largely recovered. The Bureau of Labor Statistics recently released THE EMPLOYMENT SITUATION — NOVEMBER 2021. It showed that 210,000 new jobs were added […]
ECONOMY
BUCKSCO.Today

Two Bucks County Communities Make Statewide List of Highest Earning Cities

The Stacker study looked at five-year household earnings across each U.S. state.Image via Karolina Grabowska at Pexels. Although annual income is affected by multiple factors, location is an influence. Federal data show, for example, that urban residents with at least a high school diploma make more than their rural counterparts. To gauge that influence in Pa., Stacker analyzed household earnings by geography to determine the Commonwealth’s highest earning cities.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fallon, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
City
Winnemucca, NV
State
Nevada State
City
Elko, NV
City
Fernley, NV
City
North Las Vegas, NV
City
Boulder City, NV
City
Reno, NV
City
Carson City, NV
Local
Nevada Government
24/7 Wall St.

American Cities With the Highest Concentration of Historic Places

Because of the American zeal for new things, the United States has been criticized for not caring enough about its past. Civil War battlefields have been encroached on by malls; storied train hubs have met the wrecking ball, despite the best efforts of preservation groups to save them; historic houses have deteriorated because of neglect.  […]
POLITICS
FOX40

Here’s what people make in California’s highest-earning cities, according to Census data

(Stacker) Data shows that annual income depends heavily on an individual’s educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location. Geography is a substantial factor in earning potential: According to the USDA, those with a high school diploma or more education earn more in urban settings than rural settings. Large businesses tend to operate out of cities, which also […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has the Highest Unemployment in America

The current national unemployment rate is 4.2%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics in its “The Employment Situation — November 2021” report. It is hard to imagine that unemployment was three times that just a year and a half ago. The economy added 210,000 jobs in November after adding 546,000 jobs in October — […]
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Nevada With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 48.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of December 7. More than 782,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 31.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending December 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Household Income#U S Census Bureau#Nevada Data#The U S Census Bureau
97ZOK

This Illinois City Has One of the Highest Divorce Rates in America

Man, there must be something in the water to have divorce rates this high. What do you think the average percentage of divorced people is in just about any city in America?. According to the CDC, the divorce rate per 1,000 people is 2.7. Depending on how many people live in your town or city that number can either be very low or astronomical.
ILLINOIS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

American Cities With the Highest Larceny-Theft Rate

Of all the most serious crimes tracked by the FBI — known as Part I offenses — larceny is by far the most common. There were 4.6 million cases of larceny-theft reported in the United States in 2020, accounting for nearly 60% of all Part I offenses, which also include murder, assault, robbery, rаpe, vehicle […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YubaNet

Nevada City green waste event on Dec. 11

December 6, 2021 – Nevada City residents can bring grass, weeds, green plants, dead plants, tree limbs, wood chips, garden trimmings and leaves to the Nevada County Madelyn Helling Library parking lot on December 11th from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm. No dirt, rocks, sod, palm leaves, blackberries, poison oak,...
NEVADA CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
24/7 Wall St.

City With the Highest Murder Rate in Every State

The U.S. murder rate is at its highest level in nearly two and half decades. A total of 21,570 murders were committed nationwide in 2020, up nearly 30% from the previous year — the largest annual increase on record.  The rash of deadly violence came during a tumultuous year in American history. The COVID-19 pandemic […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WABE

Atlanta has the highest inflation rate among major cities in the nation

Atlanta’s inflation rate is above the national average. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics, Atlanta’s inflation rate is 7.9%. On Thursday’s edition of “Closer Look,” Tom Smith, a professor in the practice of finance at the Goizueta Business School, told program host Rose Scott that the economy is growing at a fast pace now, but when the pandemic hit, the economy was pushed off its rails.
ATLANTA, GA
Daily Mail

Vaccinated AND boosted Democrat senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker BOTH contract COVID and say they’re suffering mild symptoms 18 months after Warren’s brother died of virus

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker have both tested positive for COVID-19 and tweeted news of their diagnoses on Sunday. Warren, 72, was the first to announce her diagnosis and said her infection was mild and that she had both vaccine doses as well as her booster shot.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy