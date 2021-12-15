ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murder plots and threats from anti-vaxxers pose challenge for Germany's new chancellor

By Frederik Pleitgen, Claudia Otto, Joshua Berlinger, CNN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust a week into the job, new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz finds himself confronting an increasingly radical anti-vaccination movement that, according to police, has plotted to murder elected officials and is actively threatening others. Authorities raided several properties in Dresden on Wednesday morning after uncovering plans to murder Michael...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Angela Merkel
Person
Michael Kretschmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Anti#Berlin Police#Democratic#Reuters
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
