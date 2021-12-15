Texan Christopher Wallace Arrested, Charged With Human Smuggling

BREWSTER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Early Tuesday morning, on Dec. 14, a Brewster County Deputy observed a suspicious vehicle traveling North on Highway 118.

Due to the large number of recent incidents, involving individuals attempting to circumvent US Border Patrol checkpoints, the deputy maintained visual contact with the vehicle, and helped agents on a vehicle inspection, once at the checkpoint.

They determined that the driver, Christopher Wallace, was attempting to smuggle a group of illegal aliens, into the United States.

Wallace was transported to the Brewster County Jail, where he was booked for state charges of smuggling of persons. The undocumented migrants were released to Border Patrol Agents for processing and deportation.