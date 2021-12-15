ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stacker

Highest-earning cities in Oregon

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XoCEr_0dNURl8X00
Xinhua/Liu Jie via Getty Images

Highest-earning cities in Oregon

Data shows that annual income depends heavily on an individual’s educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location. Geography is a substantial factor in earning potential: According to the USDA , those with a high school diploma or more education earn more in urban settings than rural settings.

Large businesses tend to operate out of cities, which also have larger markets and thus more demand for production and the jobs that come with it.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning cities in Oregon using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Cities are ranked by 2019 5-year estimate median household income and all have at least 3,000 households. Keep reading to learn more about the highest-earning cities in your state.

#20. Molalla
- Median household income: $65,064
--- 3.5% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 26.6%
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%

#19. Redmond
- Median household income: $65,088
--- 3.6% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 21.8%
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.8%

#18. Bend
- Median household income: $65,662
--- 4.5% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 29.7%
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.8%

#17. Cornelius
- Median household income: $67,207
--- 6.9% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 23.7%
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.3%

#16. Fairview
- Median household income: $68,259
--- 8.6% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 26.5%
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.1%

#15. Portland
- Median household income: $71,005
--- 13.0% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 34.5%
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%

#14. Beaverton
- Median household income: $71,806
--- 14.3% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 33.5%
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.7%

#13. Wilsonville
- Median household income: $72,312
--- 15.1% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 37.5%
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.9%

#12. Canby
- Median household income: $73,038
--- 16.2% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 29.8%
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.7%

#11. Sandy
- Median household income: $73,443
--- 16.9% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 27.6%
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.4%

#10. Oregon City
- Median household income: $76,149
--- 21.2% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 35.0%
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.6%

#9. Troutdale
- Median household income: $76,598
--- 21.9% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 35.9%
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.7%

#8. Eagle Point
- Median household income: $78,235
--- 24.5% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 31.7%
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%

#7. Tigard
- Median household income: $79,809
--- 27.0% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 38.5%
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.4%

#6. Hillsboro
- Median household income: $82,275
--- 30.9% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 39.0%
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.9%

#5. Tualatin
- Median household income: $85,772
--- 36.5% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 42.4%
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.3%

#4. Sherwood
- Median household income: $103,512
--- 64.7% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 51.7%
- Households earning less than $15k: 3.4%

#3. Lake Oswego
- Median household income: $108,927
--- 73.3% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 53.2%
- Households earning less than $15k: 3.9%

#2. West Linn
- Median household income: $111,042
--- 76.7% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 54.9%
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.1%

#1. Happy Valley
- Median household income: $125,676
--- 100.0% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 63.1%
- Households earning less than $15k: 2.0%

You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in Oregon

Comments / 0

Related
BUCKSCO.Today

Two Bucks County Communities Make Statewide List of Highest Earning Cities

The Stacker study looked at five-year household earnings across each U.S. state.Image via Karolina Grabowska at Pexels. Although annual income is affected by multiple factors, location is an influence. Federal data show, for example, that urban residents with at least a high school diploma make more than their rural counterparts. To gauge that influence in Pa., Stacker analyzed household earnings by geography to determine the Commonwealth’s highest earning cities.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jobs#Household Income#U S Census Bureau#Oregon Data#Usda#The U S Census Bureau#Cornelius Median
24/7 Wall St.

American Cities With the Highest Concentration of Historic Places

Because of the American zeal for new things, the United States has been criticized for not caring enough about its past. Civil War battlefields have been encroached on by malls; storied train hubs have met the wrecking ball, despite the best efforts of preservation groups to save them; historic houses have deteriorated because of neglect.  […]
POLITICS
FOX40

Here’s what people make in California’s highest-earning cities, according to Census data

(Stacker) Data shows that annual income depends heavily on an individual’s educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location. Geography is a substantial factor in earning potential: According to the USDA, those with a high school diploma or more education earn more in urban settings than rural settings. Large businesses tend to operate out of cities, which also […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Oregon With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 48.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of December 7. More than 782,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 31.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending December 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Family auto supply business moves to Oregon City

Wilson's NAPA relocates to town this year after operating in Oregon since 1987. Wilson's NAPA Auto Parts moved to Oregon City this year after doing business in Oregon since 1987. The family-owned independent automotive aftermarket supplier specializes in heavy duty, marine, paint and industrial parts and accessories. Wilson's NAPA Auto...
OREGON STATE
247wallst.com

This City Has the Highest Murder Rate in America

Murders reported in 2020: 24 — 88th highest of 1,289 cities (tied) > Violent crimes per 100k people: 2,154.2 — 4th highest of 1,287 cities. > Population within reporting jurisdiction: 47,767 — 548th lowest of 1,289 cities. 4. New Orleans, Louisiana. > Murder rate: 51.0 per...
SAGINAW, MI
lanecc.edu

Rosie Pryor wins highest award for Oregon community college board members

EUGENE, Ore. — Rosie Pryor, member of the Lane Community College Board of Education since 2012, has been named winner of the Howard Cherry Award for Outstanding Board Member by the Oregon Community College Association (OCCA). The award will be presented at the organization's annual conference, which has been rescheduled to next spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
OREGON STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This The City Where Jobs Never Came Back

The employment situation, so dire at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that the unemployment rate shot up to 14.8% in April 2020 from 3.5% in February of the same year, has largely recovered. The Bureau of Labor Statistics recently released THE EMPLOYMENT SITUATION — NOVEMBER 2021. It showed that 210,000 new jobs were added […]
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has the Highest Unemployment in America

The current national unemployment rate is 4.2%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics in its “The Employment Situation — November 2021” report. It is hard to imagine that unemployment was three times that just a year and a half ago. The economy added 210,000 jobs in November after adding 546,000 jobs in October — […]
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

American Cities With the Highest Property Crime Rates

Communities and police departments across the United States are grappling with rising rates of deadly violence, as the U.S. murder rate reached its highest level in nearly two and a half decades in 2020. Despite the recent surge in homicides, however, most Americans face a far higher risk of being the victim of crimes that […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

The City With the Highest Assaults Rate in Every State

Cases of aggravated assault spiked by 12% in the United States in 2020. The increase, which was the driving force behind the 5% year-over-year uptick in the overall U.S. violent crime rate, pushed the aggravated assault rate to its highest level in over a decade. According to the FBI, aggravated assault is an unlawful physical […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Luay Rahil

The richest person in St. Louis, Missouri

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
24/7 Wall St.

Almost Everyone In This State Has A Job

The rebound from the precipitous rise in unemployment brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is nothing short of remarkable. Before the virus had spread widely, the jobless rate in America was 3.5% in February 2020, a five-decade low. It soared to 14.7% in April, as 2.5 million people lost their jobs. The jobs report just […]
ECONOMY
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy