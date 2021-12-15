Xinhua/Liu Jie via Getty Images

Highest-earning cities in South Carolina

Data shows that annual income depends heavily on an individual’s educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location. Geography is a substantial factor in earning potential: According to the USDA , those with a high school diploma or more education earn more in urban settings than rural settings.

Large businesses tend to operate out of cities, which also have larger markets and thus more demand for production and the jobs that come with it.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning cities in South Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Cities are ranked by 2019 5-year estimate median household income and all have at least 3,000 households. Keep reading to learn more about the highest-earning cities in your state.

#20. Summerville

- Median household income: $59,180

--- 5.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 25.1%

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.2%

#19. North Augusta

- Median household income: $59,931

--- 4.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 25.9%

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%

#18. North Myrtle Beach

- Median household income: $60,982

--- 3.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 26.3%

- Households earning less than $15k: 6.4%

#17. Greer

- Median household income: $61,744

--- 1.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 25.1%

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%

#16. Moncks Corner

- Median household income: $65,540

--- 4.3% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 23.4%

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.0%

#15. Irmo

- Median household income: $66,313

--- 5.5% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 25.9%

- Households earning less than $15k: 6.8%

#14. Mauldin

- Median household income: $67,860

--- 8.0% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 27.6%

- Households earning less than $15k: 5.0%

#13. Fountain Inn

- Median household income: $67,886

--- 8.0% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 26.0%

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.3%

#12. Charleston

- Median household income: $68,438

--- 8.9% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 33.6%

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%

#11. Goose Creek

- Median household income: $68,893

--- 9.6% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 28.2%

- Households earning less than $15k: 6.8%

#10. Forest Acres

- Median household income: $69,212

--- 10.1% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 32.1%

- Households earning less than $15k: 6.2%

#9. Hanahan

- Median household income: $70,043

--- 11.5% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 29.5%

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.8%

#8. Simpsonville

- Median household income: $71,990

--- 14.6% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 26.6%

- Households earning less than $15k: 3.8%

#7. Lexington

- Median household income: $72,996

--- 16.2% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 34.0%

- Households earning less than $15k: 6.8%

#6. James Island

- Median household income: $81,674

--- 30.0% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 33.9%

- Households earning less than $15k: 4.5%

#5. Bluffton

- Median household income: $82,481

--- 31.2% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 36.2%

- Households earning less than $15k: 2.8%

#4. Hilton Head Island

- Median household income: $84,575

--- 34.6% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 42.9%

- Households earning less than $15k: 6.7%

#3. Fort Mill

- Median household income: $91,061

--- 44.9% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 45.4%

- Households earning less than $15k: 5.9%

#2. Mount Pleasant

- Median household income: $103,232

--- 64.3% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 51.9%

- Households earning less than $15k: 4.6%

#1. Tega Cay

- Median household income: $130,918

--- 108.3% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 67.5%

- Households earning less than $15k: 0.8%

