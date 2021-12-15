ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Highest-earning cities in Pennsylvania

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1avokA_0dNURexS00
Xinhua/Liu Jie via Getty Images

Highest-earning cities in Pennsylvania

Data shows that annual income depends heavily on an individual’s educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location. Geography is a substantial factor in earning potential: According to the USDA , those with a high school diploma or more education earn more in urban settings than rural settings.

Large businesses tend to operate out of cities, which also have larger markets and thus more demand for production and the jobs that come with it.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning cities in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Cities are ranked by 2019 5-year estimate median household income and all have at least 3,000 households. Keep reading to learn more about the highest-earning cities in your state.

#20. New Cumberland
- Median household income: $66,364
--- 5.6% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 25.8%
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.2%

#19. Whitehall
- Median household income: $66,484
--- 5.8% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 29.8%
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.4%

#18. Lansdale
- Median household income: $66,794
--- 6.3% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 29.1%
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.9%

#17. Brookhaven
- Median household income: $68,110
--- 8.4% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 25.7%
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.6%

#16. Monroeville
- Median household income: $68,743
--- 9.4% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 31.1%
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.4%

#15. Morrisville
- Median household income: $70,292
--- 11.9% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 30.2%
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.2%

#14. Forest Hills
- Median household income: $71,709
--- 14.1% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 33.9%
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.4%

#13. Phoenixville
- Median household income: $73,004
--- 16.2% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 32.8%
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%

#12. Doylestown
- Median household income: $74,243
--- 18.1% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 39.6%
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.1%

#11. Pleasant Hills
- Median household income: $76,480
--- 21.7% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 36.5%
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.1%

#10. Perkasie
- Median household income: $77,420
--- 23.2% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 40.7%
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.2%

#9. Plum
- Median household income: $78,709
--- 25.2% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 36.5%
- Households earning less than $15k: 3.8%

#8. Bethel Park
- Median household income: $79,894
--- 27.1% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 37.9%
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.7%

#7. Wyomissing
- Median household income: $81,178
--- 29.2% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 41.6%
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.4%

#6. Economy
- Median household income: $81,938
--- 30.4% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 39.1%
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.4%

#5. Camp Hill
- Median household income: $87,008
--- 38.5% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 41.5%
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.7%

#4. Conshohocken
- Median household income: $87,241
--- 38.8% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 41.7%
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.5%

#3. Jefferson Hills
- Median household income: $93,140
--- 48.2% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 44.7%
- Households earning less than $15k: 3.9%

#2. Murrysville
- Median household income: $102,081
--- 62.4% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 51.8%
- Households earning less than $15k: 2.2%

#1. Franklin Park
- Median household income: $134,688
--- 114.3% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 61.2%
- Households earning less than $15k: 3.7%

You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in Pennsylvania

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Unemployment Rate In Pennsylvania Decreased In November

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate is steadily decreasing. The latest unemployment figure for the state was 5.7% for the month of November, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry’s preliminary report. The unemployment rate from October to November fell by “three-tenths of a percentage point.” This reflects dropping unemployment rates across the country. The U.S. unemployment rate is currently at 4.2%.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX40

Here’s what people make in California’s highest-earning cities, according to Census data

(Stacker) Data shows that annual income depends heavily on an individual’s educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location. Geography is a substantial factor in earning potential: According to the USDA, those with a high school diploma or more education earn more in urban settings than rural settings. Large businesses tend to operate out of cities, which also […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
247tempo.com

American Cities With the Highest Concentration of Historic Places

Because of the American zeal for new things, the United States has been criticized for not caring enough about its past. Civil War battlefields have been encroached on by malls; storied train hubs have met the wrecking ball, despite the best efforts of preservation groups to save them; historic houses have deteriorated because of neglect.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Wyomissing, PA
City
Phoenixville, PA
City
Lansdale, PA
City
Conshohocken, PA
City
Monroeville, PA
City
Economy, PA
City
Whitehall, PA
City
Morrisville, PA
City
Doylestown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Forest Hills, PA
City
Jefferson Hills, PA
City
Brookhaven, PA
City
Bethel Park, PA
Natchitoches Times

City utility/service bills among Top 10 highest in state

Information provided by doxoINSIGHTS, Juanice Gray contributed to this article. As both winter and inflation set in, Americans are bracing themselves for a rise in utility bills. But how much are consumers already paying in utilities, and how does that differ across areas of the country? doxoINSIGHTS’ latest report breaks down the amount that utilities cost for U.S. households. doxo’s U.S. Utilities Market Size and Household Spending Report analyzes the numbers, both in terms of overall market size and average cost per household at both the monthly and annual levels.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
24/7 Wall St.

This The City Where Jobs Never Came Back

The employment situation, so dire at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that the unemployment rate shot up to 14.8% in April 2020 from 3.5% in February of the same year, has largely recovered. The Bureau of Labor Statistics recently released THE EMPLOYMENT SITUATION — NOVEMBER 2021. It showed that 210,000 new jobs were added […]
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the City With the Highest Divorce Rate

The annual divorce rate in America is 14.9 per 1,000 people. That number has fallen most years over the past decade. This may be due partly to the fact that fewer people are getting married. Nevertheless, the United States still has one of the highest divorce rates in the world. And the city with the […]
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Household Income#U S Census Bureau#Pennsylvania Data#The U S Census Bureau#Brookhaven Median
tworivertimes.com

Rumson Earns Highest Sustainability Certification

RUMSON – With more sustainable practices under its belt than ever, Rumson Borough has been deemed a silver-certified municipality by Sustainable Jersey. The recent achievement was awarded to the borough just two years after it joined the certification program through Sustainable Jersey, a nonprofit that helps communities statewide pursue key sustainable practices. It’s the highest rank municipalities can earn, said Kristen Hall, chair of the Rumson Environmental Commission. “We are so proud of our town for its incredible effort to become more sustainable and, in the process, achieve the silver level certification for Sustainable Jersey. We join only three other municipalities in Monmouth County – Red Bank, Middletown and Asbury Park – to achieve this honor and we are particularly proud of our achievement given we are such a relatively small community in comparison,” said Hall. “Small but mighty.”
RUMSON, NJ
24/7 Wall St.

American Cities With the Highest Larceny-Theft Rate

Of all the most serious crimes tracked by the FBI — known as Part I offenses — larceny is by far the most common. There were 4.6 million cases of larceny-theft reported in the United States in 2020, accounting for nearly 60% of all Part I offenses, which also include murder, assault, robbery, rаpe, vehicle […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has the Highest Unemployment in America

The current national unemployment rate is 4.2%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics in its “The Employment Situation — November 2021” report. It is hard to imagine that unemployment was three times that just a year and a half ago. The economy added 210,000 jobs in November after adding 546,000 jobs in October — […]
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
FOXBusiness

Florida city has highest rate of inflation in America: analysis

The Florida city of Tampa had the highest inflation increase for November out of other major metropolitan areas in America. Inflation increased by 8% in November compared to the same month last year, according to data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday. That outpaced inflation spikes...
FLORIDA CITY, FL
Luay Rahil

The richest person in St. Louis, Missouri

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
24/7 Wall St.

Almost Everyone In This State Has A Job

The rebound from the precipitous rise in unemployment brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is nothing short of remarkable. Before the virus had spread widely, the jobless rate in America was 3.5% in February 2020, a five-decade low. It soared to 14.7% in April, as 2.5 million people lost their jobs. The jobs report just […]
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

The State Where The Most People Are Quitting Their Jobs

Among the major concerns about the labor market is the huge number of people quitting their jobs. It is a counterbalance to the sharp drop in the unemployment rate that fell to 4.2% in November, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The debate about why people have quit their jobs in such great numbers, […]
ECONOMY
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy