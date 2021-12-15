ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Highest-earning cities in South Dakota

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sd8A5_0dNURYby00
Xinhua/Liu Jie via Getty Images

Highest-earning cities in South Dakota

Data shows that annual income depends heavily on an individual’s educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location. Geography is a substantial factor in earning potential: According to the USDA , those with a high school diploma or more education earn more in urban settings than rural settings.

Large businesses tend to operate out of cities, which also have larger markets and thus more demand for production and the jobs that come with it.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning cities in South Dakota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Cities are ranked by 2019 5-year estimate median household income and all have at least 3,000 households. Keep reading to learn more about the highest-earning cities in your state.

#14. Vermillion
- Median household income: $40,874
--- 35.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.5%
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.4%

#13. Sturgis
- Median household income: $43,214
--- 31.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 10.3%
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.9%

#12. Huron
- Median household income: $46,106
--- 26.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 15.2%
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%

#11. Spearfish
- Median household income: $46,193
--- 26.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 21.3%
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.4%

#10. Mitchell
- Median household income: $46,661
--- 25.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.9%
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.8%

#9. Yankton
- Median household income: $50,582
--- 19.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 15.4%
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%

#8. Watertown
- Median household income: $50,971
--- 18.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.9%
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.3%

#7. Rapid City
- Median household income: $52,351
--- 16.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 21.0%
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%

#6. Aberdeen
- Median household income: $52,651
--- 16.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 19.3%
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.9%

#5. Box Elder
- Median household income: $53,382
--- 15.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 11.1%
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.7%

#4. Brookings
- Median household income: $53,863
--- 14.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 20.2%
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.2%

#3. Sioux Falls
- Median household income: $59,912
--- 4.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 25.7%
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.8%

#2. Pierre
- Median household income: $62,192
--- 1.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 24.9%
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.3%

#1. Brandon
- Median household income: $87,250
--- 38.8% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 40.1%
- Households earning less than $15k: 2.9%

You may also like: Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in South Dakota

Comments / 0

Related
BUCKSCO.Today

Two Bucks County Communities Make Statewide List of Highest Earning Cities

The Stacker study looked at five-year household earnings across each U.S. state.Image via Karolina Grabowska at Pexels. Although annual income is affected by multiple factors, location is an influence. Federal data show, for example, that urban residents with at least a high school diploma make more than their rural counterparts. To gauge that influence in Pa., Stacker analyzed household earnings by geography to determine the Commonwealth’s highest earning cities.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: Over 1.1 Million Vaccines Have Been Distributed to North Dakota. This is How Many the State Has Actually Given Out

It has now been 52 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of December 16, 599,876,215 doses of the vaccine have been sent out across the country — equivalent to 182.8% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX40

Here’s what people make in California’s highest-earning cities, according to Census data

(Stacker) Data shows that annual income depends heavily on an individual’s educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location. Geography is a substantial factor in earning potential: According to the USDA, those with a high school diploma or more education earn more in urban settings than rural settings. Large businesses tend to operate out of cities, which also […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

Yankton Press & Dakotan. December 13, 2021. You really can’t begrudge Kim Malsam-Rysdon for stepping down as the secretary of the South Dakota Department of Health. She has served in that position since 2015, but the last 22 months have probably felt more like a lifetime for her, or for any health official dealing with a once-in-a-century global pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Household Income#U S Census Bureau#Educational Attainment#The U S Census Bureau#Spearfish Median#Mitchell Median
247wallst.com

Cities With the Highest and Lowest Divorce Rates

Every married couple walks down the aisle believing they will be together forever. Sadly, it doesn’t always work out that way, resulting in divorce. More than 29 million Americans, or roughly 11% of the adult population, have shed a spouse, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The Census considers only people who are legally divorced and who have not remarried.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Kickin Country 100.5

Will There Be A White Christmas In South Dakota This Year?

Snow before Christmas is just not fun. Snow on Christmas Day is absolutely mesmerizing but then not so much after Santa's big day. Either way, nothing beats snow at Christmas!. The Sioux Empire is just shoveling out of its first big storm of December and knowing winter weather trends in the Midwest, it certainly won't be the last. However, there is only one major question that remains for all those who have the Christmas spirit. Will Sioux Falls and South Dakota have a white Christmas in 2021?
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kynt1450.com

Noem Touts South Dakota Economy

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem says people are moving to South Dakota because of the state’s “freedom” and good economy. However, the state is having a hard time quantifying the number of people moving into the Rushmore State…. Noem also says they’re talking to cities about their...
POLITICS
kelo.com

No omicron COVID-19 variant in South Dakota–yet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The omicron variant of the coronavirus hasn’t been detected–yet–in South Dakota. That’s according to Becker’s Hospital Review. However, it has been detected in Minnesota and Nebraska. More from Reuters:. WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) – The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has spread to about one-third...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
voiceofalexandria.com

CATO: South Dakota 5th freest state in U.S.

(The Center Square) – Thanks to its low taxes and public debt, right-to-work status and above-average regulatory policies, South Dakota was ranked by CATO Institute as the fifth-freest state in the U.S. In the sixth edition of its "Freedom in the 50 States" report, CATO, a Washington D.C.-based libertarian think...
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This The City Where Jobs Never Came Back

The employment situation, so dire at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that the unemployment rate shot up to 14.8% in April 2020 from 3.5% in February of the same year, has largely recovered. The Bureau of Labor Statistics recently released THE EMPLOYMENT SITUATION — NOVEMBER 2021. It showed that 210,000 new jobs were added […]
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has the Highest Unemployment in America

The current national unemployment rate is 4.2%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics in its “The Employment Situation — November 2021” report. It is hard to imagine that unemployment was three times that just a year and a half ago. The economy added 210,000 jobs in November after adding 546,000 jobs in October — […]
ECONOMY
dakotanewsnow.com

14 people arrested in multi-city drug bust in eastern South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 14 people were arrested Thursday morning in a six-city drug bust in eastern South Dakota. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration worked with state, local, tribal, and federal law enforcement partners arresting the suspects in Baltic, Dell Rapids, Egan, Flandreau, Trent, and Sioux Falls Thursday morning.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy