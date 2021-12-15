Leading Paris taxi firm suspends use of Tesla vehicles after fatal accident

G7, the Parisian taxi company, has suspended the Tesla Model 3s in its fleet from service after the fatal accident that occurred last week. The accident was particularly serious. One of the G7 drivers, currently off duty, was driving a Model 3 taxi in Paris when he lost control of the car. Has hit a cyclist and several pedestrians before crashing into a van. The budget is one dead and 20 wounded, including three in critical condition. The driver, practically unharmed, justified himself by saying that a “technical problemor ”caused the car to accelerate by itself. Reopening the controversy on “unintended accelerations ”, the unwanted accelerations, which has already led to a recall imposed by the authorities in China. And also to an investigation opened by the body that supervises road safety in the USA, l‘NHTSA. However, the investigation has ended with an archiving, attributing to “human error”The cause of the accidents. At this point, the investigation opened by the French prosecutor becomes crucial, also given the gravity of the accident.

