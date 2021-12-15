ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leading Paris taxi firm suspends use of Tesla vehicles after fatal accident

By Chantal Da Silva
NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA leading Paris taxi company has suspended its use of Tesla Model 3 cars following a deadly accident involving one of the vehicles over the weekend. In a statement, Taxi firm G7 said it would be suspending the use of 37 Tesla Model 3 cars in its fleet until a police...

www.nbcnews.com

teslarati.com

Tesla taxi driver in Paris investigated for ‘suspected manslaughter’ following crash

A taxi driver who was operating a Tesla Model 3 in Paris last Saturday is now under a “formal investigation for suspected manslaughter” following the accident. Over the weekend, a French taxi driver employed by Parisian taxi company G7 crashed a Tesla Model 3, resulting in the death of one and twenty injured pedestrians, three of which are in critical condition. The driver told French authorities and his lawyer that the Model 3 accelerated on its own. However, a statement from Tesla executives in Europe, who spoke to France’s Transport Minister, stated that there was no indication of a technical fault, meaning the accident would have been caused by driver error. The driver, who is now in custody with French police for “suspected manslaughter,” said his foot was applied on the brake pedal when the vehicle accelerated on its own. The driver said he attempted to slow the vehicle down by hitting obstacles with the car, including trash bins.
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
teslarati.com

Tesla Model 3 taxi fleet in Paris dispelled following crash despite ‘no technical problems’

A fleet of 37 Tesla Model 3 all-electric sedans has been dispelled from French taxi company G7’s operational vehicles. G7, a Paris-based taxi servicer, has stated that it has removed each of its Model 3 units from its operational taxi fleet, despite there being any evidence of technical problems in the vehicle, nor have any conclusions been reached regarding the possible use of Tesla’s Autopilot functionality.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Cars#Paris#Tesla Autopilot#Vehicles#G7#French#Reuters
Carscoops

Tesla Finds No Evidence Of Technical Fault In Fatal Paris Crash That Caused Taxi Fleet To Suspend All Model 3s

Tesla told the French government that there was no indication that a technical fault was to blame for a fatal accident that involved a Tesla Model 3 in Paris last weekend. The car, an off-duty taxicab, was stopped at a red light when it suddenly accelerated, hitting and dragging a cyclist who later died, Reuters reports, citing police sources. The driver then said he attempted to turn into obstacles to slow the car down.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
d1softballnews.com

G7 Paris stops the Tesla Model 3 after a serious accident

G7, the Parisian taxi company, has suspended the Tesla Model 3s in its fleet from service after the fatal accident that occurred last week. The accident was particularly serious. One of the G7 drivers, currently off duty, was driving a Model 3 taxi in Paris when he lost control of the car. Has hit a cyclist and several pedestrians before crashing into a van. The budget is one dead and 20 wounded, including three in critical condition. The driver, practically unharmed, justified himself by saying that a “technical problemor ”caused the car to accelerate by itself. Reopening the controversy on “unintended accelerations ”, the unwanted accelerations, which has already led to a recall imposed by the authorities in China. And also to an investigation opened by the body that supervises road safety in the USA, l‘NHTSA. However, the investigation has ended with an archiving, attributing to “human error”The cause of the accidents. At this point, the investigation opened by the French prosecutor becomes crucial, also given the gravity of the accident.
TRAFFIC
Investor's Business Daily

Nio Touts Vast Expansion, Record Preorders For New ET5 Rival To Tesla Model 3

Nio (NIO) claimed the ET5 is its highest preorder model, two days after unveiling its Tesla (TSLA) Model 3 rivaling sedan, Chinese media reported. Nio stock fell. In an interview with local media Dec. 19, Nio CEO William Li, founder called the just-launched ET5 Nio's most pre-ordered model ever, CnEVPost reported Monday. There were no further details.
CARS
Motor1.com

Toyota And Lexus Preview 15 Electric Vehicles, Including Sports Cars

We didn't have many expectations in terms of product reveals from Toyota's conference regarding its future battery strategy, but boy, were we wrong. Head honcho Akio Toyoda took the stage to preview no fewer than 15 EVs spanning across most segments of the market, including sports cars wearing both Toyota and Lexus badges. Oh, is that blue SUV in the top-left corner an FJ Cruiser replacement? Yes, it is.
CARS
