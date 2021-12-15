ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Highest-earning cities in Maryland

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jYGul_0dNURJcJ00
Xinhua/Liu Jie via Getty Images

Highest-earning cities in Maryland

Data shows that annual income depends heavily on an individual’s educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location. Geography is a substantial factor in earning potential: According to the USDA , those with a high school diploma or more education earn more in urban settings than rural settings.

Large businesses tend to operate out of cities, which also have larger markets and thus more demand for production and the jobs that come with it.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning cities in Maryland using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Cities are ranked by 2019 5-year estimate median household income and all have at least 3,000 households. Keep reading to learn more about the highest-earning cities in your state.

#20. Mount Rainier
- Median household income: $55,768
--- 11.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 22.3%
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.7%

#19. Elkton
- Median household income: $56,250
--- 10.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 27.5%
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.8%

#18. Westminster
- Median household income: $60,518
--- 3.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 28.8%
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%

#17. Easton
- Median household income: $61,651
--- 1.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 27.0%
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.2%

#16. Aberdeen
- Median household income: $63,842
--- 1.6% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 28.1%
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.8%

#15. College Park
- Median household income: $66,679
--- 6.1% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 34.7%
- Households earning less than $15k: 20.2%

#14. New Carrollton
- Median household income: $66,991
--- 6.6% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 31.1%
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.7%

#13. Bel Air
- Median household income: $71,122
--- 13.2% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 34.1%
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%

#12. Greenbelt
- Median household income: $71,734
--- 14.1% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 31.1%
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.6%

#11. Frederick
- Median household income: $76,118
--- 21.1% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 36.8%
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.2%

#10. Havre de Grace
- Median household income: $77,690
--- 23.6% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 37.7%
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.6%

#9. Laurel
- Median household income: $78,313
--- 24.6% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 37.1%
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.8%

#8. Hyattsville
- Median household income: $81,736
--- 30.1% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 36.3%
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.1%

#7. Takoma Park
- Median household income: $84,591
--- 34.6% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 44.9%
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.1%

#6. Annapolis
- Median household income: $85,636
--- 36.3% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 42.7%
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.1%

#5. La Plata
- Median household income: $87,036
--- 38.5% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 43.9%
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.6%

#4. Gaithersburg
- Median household income: $89,763
--- 42.8% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 45.3%
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.3%

#3. Rockville
- Median household income: $106,576
--- 69.6% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 53.2%
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.9%

#2. Bowie
- Median household income: $113,338
--- 80.4% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 59.2%
- Households earning less than $15k: 3.3%

#1. Mount Airy
- Median household income: $125,365
--- 99.5% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 63.7%
- Households earning less than $15k: 3.3%

ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

