Broward County, FL

School board votes to fire teacher over refusal to wear mask

By Rob Garguilo
 4 days ago

The Broward School Board voted unanimously on Tuesday to fire Piper High School teacher John Alvarez after he refused to wear a mask on campus, during a time where masks were mandatory.

In the early part of the 2021 school year, Broward County Public Schools had a district wide mandatory mask mandate for staff and students.

Despite the mandate, Alvarez, a 57-year-old science teacher, refused to wear a face mask before the mandate was lifted.

Attempts to get Alvarez to comply with the mask mandate were unsuccessful.

An administrative law judge will hear the matter next to decide Alvarez’s fate.

Tampa, FL
Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

