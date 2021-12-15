ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Highest-earning cities in Kentucky

Highest-earning cities in Kentucky

Data shows that annual income depends heavily on an individual’s educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location. Geography is a substantial factor in earning potential: According to the USDA , those with a high school diploma or more education earn more in urban settings than rural settings.

Large businesses tend to operate out of cities, which also have larger markets and thus more demand for production and the jobs that come with it.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning cities in Kentucky using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Cities are ranked by 2019 5-year estimate median household income and all have at least 3,000 households.

#20. Shepherdsville
- Median household income: $52,448
--- 16.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 20.1%
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.0%

#19. Louisville/Jefferson County
- Median household income: $53,436
--- 15.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 22.7%
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%

#18. Bardstown
- Median household income: $54,328
--- 13.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.3%
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.1%

#17. Lexington-Fayette urban county
- Median household income: $57,291
--- 8.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 26.3%
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.4%

#16. Florence
- Median household income: $57,348
--- 8.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 25.1%
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.7%

#15. Lyndon
- Median household income: $57,472
--- 8.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 23.3%
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.3%

#14. La Grange
- Median household income: $59,928
--- 4.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 26.1%
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%

#13. Shelbyville
- Median household income: $61,269
--- 2.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 25.7%
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.4%

#12. St. Matthews
- Median household income: $62,152
--- 1.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 29.0%
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.7%

#11. Hillview
- Median household income: $62,654
--- 0.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 19.9%
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.5%

#10. Erlanger
- Median household income: $64,460
--- 2.6% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 29.4%
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.4%

#9. Georgetown
- Median household income: $65,812
--- 4.7% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 26.5%
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.8%

#8. Fort Mitchell
- Median household income: $67,745
--- 7.8% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 30.8%
- Households earning less than $15k: 2.7%

#7. Jeffersontown
- Median household income: $68,803
--- 9.5% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 29.1%
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.1%

#6. Mount Washington
- Median household income: $69,214
--- 10.1% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 28.2%
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.6%

#5. Middletown
- Median household income: $75,098
--- 19.5% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 33.9%
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.7%

#4. Fort Thomas
- Median household income: $78,972
--- 25.7% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 39.9%
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.0%

#3. Alexandria
- Median household income: $81,159
--- 29.1% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 36.9%
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.2%

#2. Independence
- Median household income: $81,657
--- 29.9% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 35.8%
- Households earning less than $15k: 3.1%

#1. Edgewood
- Median household income: $104,912
--- 66.9% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 55.7%
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.3%

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

