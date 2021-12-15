ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-earning cities in North Dakota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10UvTc_0dNUQggh00
Xinhua/Liu Jie via Getty Images

Highest-earning cities in North Dakota

Data shows that annual income depends heavily on an individual’s educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location. Geography is a substantial factor in earning potential: According to the USDA , those with a high school diploma or more education earn more in urban settings than rural settings.

Large businesses tend to operate out of cities, which also have larger markets and thus more demand for production and the jobs that come with it.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning cities in North Dakota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Cities are ranked by 2019 5-year estimate median household income and all have at least 3,000 households. Keep reading to learn more about the highest-earning cities in your state.

#12. Wahpeton
- Median household income: $45,150
--- 28.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 15.3%
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.1%

#11. Valley City
- Median household income: $46,926
--- 25.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 20.6%
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.6%

#10. Devils Lake
- Median household income: $47,218
--- 24.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.7%
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.3%

#9. Grand Forks
- Median household income: $50,076
--- 20.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 22.5%
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.9%

#8. Jamestown
- Median household income: $51,789
--- 17.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.2%
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.2%

#7. Fargo
- Median household income: $55,551
--- 11.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 23.1%
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.1%

#6. Bismarck
- Median household income: $64,444
--- 2.5% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 30.2%
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.5%

#5. Minot
- Median household income: $66,194
--- 5.3% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 28.4%
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.0%

#4. Dickinson
- Median household income: $68,718
--- 9.3% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 34.0%
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%

#3. Mandan
- Median household income: $69,014
--- 9.8% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 31.4%
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.4%

#2. Williston
- Median household income: $84,710
--- 34.8% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 40.5%
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.6%

#1. West Fargo
- Median household income: $85,120
--- 35.4% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 37.9%
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.6%

