Bia and Flo Milli Are Giving Us The Perfect Makeup Look To Wear This Holiday Season

One of the most fun parts of the holiday season is the excuse to get dressed up. The excitement of planning a holiday party outfit and listening to Christmas albums while you get ready for a cocktail party or get-together is unlike anything else. What's more, the holiday season is one of the only times a year where sparkles are not only encouraged, but even expected. Many people take weeks considering what type of holiday party dress or suit they're going to wear, or how they're going to do their makeup for the holidays, but planning party hairstyles is important, too.
This year, many of us may be venturing back out to events, parties, and holiday gatherings. But we have a question: is it ok to wear the same dress to every holiday function?. Our friend Darcy Camden joined us to answer that question!. Featured looks:. LOOK 1: A sleeveless shift...
In the December 1 episode of Bravo's Project Runway, faux fur was not the only thing making a debut on the catwalk. Each contestant's fabulously fuzzy fashion styles were paired with stunning makeup looks that complemented the outfits. This week's Viewer’s Verdict, presented by Maybelline, gave fans five jaw-dropping beauty options to choose from, each one adding the perfect amount of glam to the fuzz-filled fashion.
Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. What says it’s the holiday season more than...
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page. Whether you're a rookie or a seasoned veteran in...
Owner of Lola Blu Boutique in Broad Ripple, Pamela, visits the studio to show us some cute gift ideas for the holidays! Ever heard of a shacket? It’s a mix between a shirt and a jacket and Jillian is obsessed!
Many people are scrambling right to find the perfect gift for everyone on their holiday list and supply chain issues are not helping. Toy review experts have a few tricks to make sure everyone is happy.
The ugly holiday sweater is a storied tradition dating back to... the invention of the sweater, we suppose. A pullover emblazoned with ironed-on reindeer. A cardigan with flashing lights and a battery pack. Something hand-knitted from your well-meaning grandma that makes you look like your grandma. This year, we propose...
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. The holiday season is the most wonderful time of year for many reasons—the gifts! the food!—but one of my favorite parts about December has to be the ~beauty~. It gives me a reason to wear more glam makeup looks on the climactic days leading up to Christmas, a time where red lips and black wings are as customary as Mariah Carey's Christmas album. It's easy to get swept up in a cosmetic wonderland of glitter and gloss for the holidays, and while there's nothing wrong with injecting some sparkle into your face beat (in fact, it's encouraged!), sometimes the simpler route is far more wearable when it comes to a laid-back Christmas celebration. If you're looking for a simple and versatile hair and makeup look you can wear to almost any occasion, follow our step-by-step holiday beauty tutorial below.
The holidays are a prime opportunity to dress up and go all out, especially if you’re planning to celebrate with family and friends this year. It’s also one of the few times where you’ll be praised for dressing slightly (or not so slightly) over the top. For those who feel uninspired or are in need of a gentle nudge towards the right kind of dressy attire, industry experts like Tara Swennen can offer some insight. (She’s the renowned stylist behind Kristen Stewart’s Spencer press tour outfits.) TZR tapped Swennen to share the holiday outfit trends that she anticipates will take off this season.
TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. Adhering to the zodiac can't hurt this holiday season -- which is why these wax calendars (of sorts) make for the perfect gift to ring in a new year. Birthdate Co.'s special candles combine astrology,...
Tyler the creator is truly living up to his name, whether it be through music, fashion, building his streetwear brand Golf Wang, and now with the expansion of his other fashion and beauty brand Golf le Fleur, Tyler the Creator is in a class all by himself and he is dedicated to bringing his world to life. His recent pop-up store, Golf le Fleur in Malibu, California was attended by everyone from Jay-Z to Kanye to Andre 3000. The preview featured his latest fashion and accessories as well as his take on beauty-non-toxic cruelty-free nail polishes that included two pastel shades and a clear option (for those with qualms about painting their nails the Instagram post says), and a fragrance, French Waltz. “French Waltz smells like letting the water dry on your skin,” in an interview with Allure “That’s what it reminds me of — the moment when all you have to do is worry about what you’re going to eat for the rest of the day,” he says. The unisex fragrance includes notes of mandarin,, jasmine, and rose musk. “It’s super clean, floral, and a little spicy. I love perfumes. I have 53 of them upstairs. I love sunlight, [especially] pastel sunlight — bright, June type of energy. The smell represents that. It smells like cliff jumping. It smells like mid-July when you have no responsibilities for the day.” he adds, But don’t get it twisted Tyler is not trying to be the next beauty tycoon, “I don’t like to say I’m getting into the beauty world. I like perfume, so I said, “Oh, I’m going to make one!” I like to wear glitter nail polish a lot, so I wanted to make a few colors that I rarely get to see. That’s all it is. It is less wanting in on beauty world and more, “Oh, I want to try my hand at this.” I’m super blessed to be in a position where any idea I have, I’ve got the means to bring it to life.” Why a pop-up store? “I’m more of a painter than a poet….I’m sick of the internet he told Allure. “I needed everything to be in a certain building, on this rack, in a specific location. I wanted a certain smell in the air, a certain song playing. I wanted my customers to get to the place in a particular way.”
Smell has a way of transporting us to special memories and setting the tone for our mood — especially during the winter season. Some of the best holiday candles let us cozy up to the scent of cinnamon and spice, crisp pine trees or logs in the fireplace (to name a few nostalgic aromas) without trekking through the snow or baking up a storm.
Here, we’ve rounded up more than 10 festive candles to light up your mood for Christmas, Kwanzaa and through the New Year (and even one for an extended Hanukkah celebration). From spicy scents inspired by favorite songs...
Gabrielle Union shared the cutest mommy and me moment on Instagram, coloring with daughter Kaavia James on Sunday. In somewhat matching bubble ponytails. Gabrielle captioned the photo: Rough week but turns out coloring with @kaaviajames was the answer all along. A lit👼🏾 🖤🥰🖤May we always get a touch of unexpected kindness when we least expect it and need it most.
One of the best ways to ensure your skin is plump and hydrated is with a daily moisturiser.However, if you have sensitive skin, whether it’s prone to redness, irritation or inflammation easily, finding the right one is not as simple as it sounds, and it’s not always as easy as just picking one off the shelf.Ingredients such as aloe vera, glycerin and hyaluronic acid are all ones to look out for when trying to alleviate dryness and dehydration. But with thousands of options on the market, it can feel like navigating a minefield of creams, lotions and gels.To help you...
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. When it comes to wardrobe staples, sneakers are...
The clothes are just as good as the music. In the past, securing merchandise designed to celebrate your favorite music artists used to only happen when you’d catch them on tour. Thankfully, times have progressed, and artists have built their own websites to drop fan merchandise more frequently. However, tours are still the mecca of finding the most exclusive items, but, what Amazon Music has created is the first of its kind. The Showroom offers merch for not just one artist, but three, and each capsule collection is designed by an emerging streetwear designer — it’s a true meeting of the minds between the next generation of musicians and designers.
The “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star, 25, revealed a new, shoulder-length auburn lob in her Instagram story. “It was time for a change,” she captioned the photo of her new look. She also sported a sizable ring on her left hand, leaving some fans to wonder if...
Sofia Vergara is always one to turn heads, whether she’s making a public appearance or simply stepping out to run an errand.
Yesterday, on Dec. 16, the “Modern Family” alum was spotted in L.A. doing the latter, hitting the pavement in her favorite Puma sneakers as of late. She paired the affordable style, dubbed the Cali Wedge, with an off-white Gucci crewneck sweatshirt featuring bedazzled lettering and ripped jeans. You can cop the exact Gucci “1921” sweatshirt adorned with black crystals for $1,450.
The Walmart fashion designer, who also donned a quilted black leather YSL crossbody bag, has worn the same elevated Puma style on a number of occasions recently, even pairing them with skirts and dresses as well as jeans. Vergara, 49, pulled her look together by masking up in a pink and black leopard print face covering.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)
Ahead, shop the popular Puma look and others similar to it for yourself.
To Buy: Puma Cali Wedge Sneakers, $80 (was $90); dsw.com
To Buy: Alexander McQueen Women’s Suede Oversized Sneakers, $580; saksfifthavenue.com
To Buy: Kate Spade Lift Sneakers, $128; saksfifthavenue.com
Click through the gallery to see Sofia Vergara’s street style evolution through the years.
Comments / 0