Safety Is a Top Priority for Many When Traveling but It May Come at the Cost of the Planet

I’m not saying this because I’m looking for someone to tell me it’s not true or for sympathy. I’m just stating a fact. I’m not physically strong. I get tired easily. I’m what you might call “sensitive.” If I eat the wrong thing it can really throw my body off, and I get a lot of stomach aches and heartburn. Headaches or migraines are a somewhat regular occurrence. I’m not one of those people who can function on just a little sleep; if I don’t get 8+ hours then I have a hard time functioning. I have a tendency to hurt myself in weird ways by accident, or wake up with injuries that I don’t even know how I got.
With more than three-quarters (78%) of global travelers placing high-quality service above all else when booking a hotel, voco hotels has launched “turn up” service to cater to guests’ needs and expectations. To understand the new travel normal and reevaluate traveler’s desires, IHG Hotels & Resorts’ voco hotels conducted a...
From December 21st through December 23rd, travelers nationwide with delays can visit www.vizzyholidelaydrinks.com and enter their information to receive an $8 gift card to grab a free Vizzy at the airport. Buzz60's Johana Restrepo has more.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I go to visit my family every Christmas. This year, there are two new babies, lots of young adults and us older folks. My family and I fly to be with the rest of the family. The whole trip is fairly expensive, but we love being together. Sadly, we couldn’t do it last year because of COVID-19.
What: 2021 Holiday Plans Aren’t Affected, But Travelers Remain Cautious for 2022. A recent survey of 2 million members of Scott’s Cheap Flights shows that while about two-thirds of people are worried about the Omicron variant of COVID-19 affecting their holiday plans, so far there have been minimal cancellations, with 87% of people going ahead with their trips. Respondents are more worried about Omicron disrupting plans for 2022 than they are about how it will impact their holiday plans — 62% of people are worried about Omicron disrupting their holiday travel plans and 79% of people are worried about omicron disrupting their travel plans for 2022.
It's six months until summer, which makes it a perfect time to start planning summer travels. But with COVID-19 emerging again in big numbers across the globe, you might be hesitant to dream big about...
The holidays are about enjoying the time we have with our families over delicious food and conversation. These comments about food or about eating can be really damaging and toxic, however. Buzz60's Johana Restrepo has more.
Angelica Harding, Director of International Development at esta-america.com, travel expert at ETIAS has created a list of the four things you should consider when travelling to avoid anything going wrong this Christmas. Have the right documentation. When travelling, it’s important to make sure you have all the correct documentation ready...
When you have problems during airline travels, find a person to help you rather than depending on technology. My client had a business class ticket to Paris from Newark, which meant the trip should have been a pleasure. Even with delays due to bad weather in New York, the plane was only an hour late. At first. Starting as a mechanical issue on the tarmac, it soon became apparent the airline needed more time to fix this non-trivial problem. This appeared to be a problematic airline delay.
CERTAIN states have once again extended food stamp support. The extension comes as the Covid pandemic continues throughout the country. While the amount of extra money eligible families may receive generally depends on family size, $95 is the minimum households must be given as of April 2021. In November, 44...
Experts have said that there might soon be a drastic fall in the supply of four Grocery items. On-Shelf Availability (OSA) is the measure of a product’s availability for sale to a customer, in the place he expects it and at the time he wants to buy it. Going...
Side hustles are often used by workers to help pay for their kids' education or to save more for retirement. But they can also be quite useful for retirees, in more ways than one. For starters, having...
Side hustles are a very popular way to earn money these days. And with all the possibilities we have thanks to the internet and smartphones, that shouldn't be a big surprise. After all, there are more...
Comments / 0