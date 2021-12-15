ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Safety Is a Top Priority for Many When Traveling but It May Come at the Cost of the Planet

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA survey of 2,000 Americans conducted by OnePoll on behalf...

Grace Moore

Knowing Your Limits Is Important When It Comes to Feeling Your Best While Traveling

I’m not saying this because I’m looking for someone to tell me it’s not true or for sympathy. I’m just stating a fact. I’m not physically strong. I get tired easily. I’m what you might call “sensitive.” If I eat the wrong thing it can really throw my body off, and I get a lot of stomach aches and heartburn. Headaches or migraines are a somewhat regular occurrence. I’m not one of those people who can function on just a little sleep; if I don’t get 8+ hours then I have a hard time functioning. I have a tendency to hurt myself in weird ways by accident, or wake up with injuries that I don’t even know how I got.
IHG: High-quality service top priority for 78% of global travelers

With more than three-quarters (78%) of global travelers placing high-quality service above all else when booking a hotel, voco hotels has launched “turn up” service to cater to guests’ needs and expectations. To understand the new travel normal and reevaluate traveler’s desires, IHG Hotels & Resorts’ voco hotels conducted a...
Travel costs cut into gift budget

DEAR HARRIETTE: I go to visit my family every Christmas. This year, there are two new babies, lots of young adults and us older folks. My family and I fly to be with the rest of the family. The whole trip is fairly expensive, but we love being together. Sadly, we couldn’t do it last year because of COVID-19.
Travelers Are Taking a 'Wait-and-See Approach' When It Comes to Omicron

What: 2021 Holiday Plans Aren’t Affected, But Travelers Remain Cautious for 2022. A recent survey of 2 million members of Scott’s Cheap Flights shows that while about two-thirds of people are worried about the Omicron variant of COVID-19 affecting their holiday plans, so far there have been minimal cancellations, with 87% of people going ahead with their trips. Respondents are more worried about Omicron disrupting plans for 2022 than they are about how it will impact their holiday plans — 62% of people are worried about Omicron disrupting their holiday travel plans and 79% of people are worried about omicron disrupting their travel plans for 2022.
Travel expert reveals top things to consider when travelling this Christmas

Angelica Harding, Director of International Development at esta-america.com, travel expert at ETIAS has created a list of the four things you should consider when travelling to avoid anything going wrong this Christmas. Have the right documentation. When travelling, it’s important to make sure you have all the correct documentation ready...
Americans Want to Eat Healthy

Americans want to eat healthy foods, but are tempted by unhealthy things. Buzz60's Keri Lumm shares the results of a new study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Premier Protein.
When it comes to airline delays, human travel advisors/agents will still beat technology.

When you have problems during airline travels, find a person to help you rather than depending on technology. My client had a business class ticket to Paris from Newark, which meant the trip should have been a pleasure. Even with delays due to bad weather in New York, the plane was only an hour late. At first. Starting as a mechanical issue on the tarmac, it soon became apparent the airline needed more time to fix this non-trivial problem. This appeared to be a problematic airline delay.

