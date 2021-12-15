Safety Is a Top Priority for Many When Traveling but It May Come at the Cost of the Planet

I’m not saying this because I’m looking for someone to tell me it’s not true or for sympathy. I’m just stating a fact. I’m not physically strong. I get tired easily. I’m what you might call “sensitive.” If I eat the wrong thing it can really throw my body off, and I get a lot of stomach aches and heartburn. Headaches or migraines are a somewhat regular occurrence. I’m not one of those people who can function on just a little sleep; if I don’t get 8+ hours then I have a hard time functioning. I have a tendency to hurt myself in weird ways by accident, or wake up with injuries that I don’t even know how I got.

11 DAYS AGO