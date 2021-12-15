ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Highest-earning cities in Arizona

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KTQxu_0dNUP1k400
Xinhua/Liu Jie via Getty Images

Highest-earning cities in Arizona

Data shows that annual income depends heavily on an individual’s educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location. Geography is a substantial factor in earning potential: According to the USDA , those with a high school diploma or more education earn more in urban settings than rural settings.

Large businesses tend to operate out of cities, which also have larger markets and thus more demand for production and the jobs that come with it.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning cities in Arizona using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Cities are ranked by 2019 5-year estimate median household income and all have at least 3,000 households. Keep reading to learn more about the highest-earning cities in your state.

#20. Mesa
- Median household income: $58,181
--- 7.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 24.6%
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.2%

#19. El Mirage
- Median household income: $58,216
--- 7.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.1%
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.2%

#18. Flagstaff
- Median household income: $58,748
--- 6.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 25.4%
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.9%

#17. Sierra Vista
- Median household income: $59,585
--- 5.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 24.6%
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.9%

#16. Sedona
- Median household income: $61,470
--- 2.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 25.1%
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.9%

#15. Avondale
- Median household income: $61,825
--- 1.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 25.1%
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.1%

#14. Surprise
- Median household income: $69,076
--- 9.9% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 28.5%
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.4%

#13. Buckeye
- Median household income: $71,707
--- 14.1% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 29.5%
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.4%

#12. Maricopa
- Median household income: $74,515
--- 18.6% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 30.1%
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.0%

#11. Peoria
- Median household income: $75,323
--- 19.9% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 34.8%
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.3%

#10. Sahuarita
- Median household income: $80,525
--- 28.1% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 32.8%
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.6%

#9. Chandler
- Median household income: $82,925
--- 32.0% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 41.2%
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.3%

#8. Oro Valley
- Median household income: $83,341
--- 32.6% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 40.1%
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.1%

#7. Goodyear
- Median household income: $83,866
--- 33.5% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 41.2%
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.6%

#6. Fountain Hills
- Median household income: $85,200
--- 35.6% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 41.2%
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.9%

#5. Marana
- Median household income: $85,812
--- 36.5% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 40.8%
- Households earning less than $15k: 3.9%

#4. Scottsdale
- Median household income: $88,213
--- 40.4% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 44.8%
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.7%

#3. Gilbert
- Median household income: $96,857
--- 54.1% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 48.4%
- Households earning less than $15k: 3.8%

#2. Queen Creek
- Median household income: $105,729
--- 68.2% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 53.5%
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.2%

#1. Paradise Valley
- Median household income: $211,393
--- 236.4% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 75.0%
- Households earning less than $15k: 3.5%

You may also like: Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Arizona

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This The City Where Jobs Never Came Back

The employment situation, so dire at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that the unemployment rate shot up to 14.8% in April 2020 from 3.5% in February of the same year, has largely recovered. The Bureau of Labor Statistics recently released THE EMPLOYMENT SITUATION — NOVEMBER 2021. It showed that 210,000 new jobs were added […]
ECONOMY
BUCKSCO.Today

Two Bucks County Communities Make Statewide List of Highest Earning Cities

The Stacker study looked at five-year household earnings across each U.S. state.Image via Karolina Grabowska at Pexels. Although annual income is affected by multiple factors, location is an influence. Federal data show, for example, that urban residents with at least a high school diploma make more than their rural counterparts. To gauge that influence in Pa., Stacker analyzed household earnings by geography to determine the Commonwealth’s highest earning cities.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buckeye, AZ
City
Queen Creek, AZ
City
Maricopa, AZ
City
Sedona, AZ
City
Sierra Vista, AZ
City
Flagstaff, AZ
City
Fountain Hills, AZ
City
Scottsdale, AZ
City
Avondale, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Oro Valley, AZ
City
Goodyear, AZ
City
Mesa, AZ
City
Marana, AZ
City
Peoria, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
FOX40

Here’s what people make in California’s highest-earning cities, according to Census data

(Stacker) Data shows that annual income depends heavily on an individual’s educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location. Geography is a substantial factor in earning potential: According to the USDA, those with a high school diploma or more education earn more in urban settings than rural settings. Large businesses tend to operate out of cities, which also […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
247tempo.com

American Cities With the Highest Concentration of Historic Places

Because of the American zeal for new things, the United States has been criticized for not caring enough about its past. Civil War battlefields have been encroached on by malls; storied train hubs have met the wrecking ball, despite the best efforts of preservation groups to save them; historic houses have deteriorated because of neglect.
Phoenix New Times

Arizona Cities Rake in Millions in Taxes from Renters

Tenants across the region are painfully aware that it's more expensive to rent an apartment than ever, but it's unclear how many realize that landlords aren't the only ones profiting while they struggle. Valley cities are raking in millions more from taxes on those very rentals. No other state is...
Natchitoches Times

City utility/service bills among Top 10 highest in state

Information provided by doxoINSIGHTS, Juanice Gray contributed to this article. As both winter and inflation set in, Americans are bracing themselves for a rise in utility bills. But how much are consumers already paying in utilities, and how does that differ across areas of the country? doxoINSIGHTS’ latest report breaks down the amount that utilities cost for U.S. households. doxo’s U.S. Utilities Market Size and Household Spending Report analyzes the numbers, both in terms of overall market size and average cost per household at both the monthly and annual levels.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Household Income#U S Census Bureau#Educational Attainment#Arizona Data#The U S Census Bureau#Mesa Median#El Mirage#Sierra
tucson.com

Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

South32: South32 announced the names of nine charitable organizations selected to receive a total of $72,000 in grants from the company’s Hermosa Community Fund. Grant amounts range from $1,000 to $10,000 with a focus on meaningful community lift. The Mariposa Community Health Center, for example, applied to receive financial support to provide prosthetics to local breast cancer survivors who cannot afford reconstructive surgery. The following are the organizations receiving grants: Border Youth Tennis Exchange; Green Valley Assistance Services; HOPE, Inc.; Mariposa Community Health Center; Mat Bevel Company; Santa Cruz Council on Aging; Santa Cruz Training Programs; Sierra Vista Symphony Association; The Patagonia Museum.
ARIZONA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

American Cities With the Highest Larceny-Theft Rate

Of all the most serious crimes tracked by the FBI — known as Part I offenses — larceny is by far the most common. There were 4.6 million cases of larceny-theft reported in the United States in 2020, accounting for nearly 60% of all Part I offenses, which also include murder, assault, robbery, rаpe, vehicle […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has the Highest Unemployment in America

The current national unemployment rate is 4.2%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics in its “The Employment Situation — November 2021” report. It is hard to imagine that unemployment was three times that just a year and a half ago. The economy added 210,000 jobs in November after adding 546,000 jobs in October — […]
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
PIX11

Which cities rank highest for infidelity?

"Cuffing season" is here. And while, typically, that's the time when singles start looking to find a partner with whom to pass the colder months, especially ahead of the holidays, married couples appear to be hooking up as well.
FOXBusiness

Florida city has highest rate of inflation in America: analysis

The Florida city of Tampa had the highest inflation increase for November out of other major metropolitan areas in America. Inflation increased by 8% in November compared to the same month last year, according to data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday. That outpaced inflation spikes...
FLORIDA CITY, FL
24/7 Wall St.

City With the Highest Murder Rate in Every State

The U.S. murder rate is at its highest level in nearly two and half decades. A total of 21,570 murders were committed nationwide in 2020, up nearly 30% from the previous year — the largest annual increase on record.  The rash of deadly violence came during a tumultuous year in American history. The COVID-19 pandemic […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Luay Rahil

The richest person in St. Louis, Missouri

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
24/7 Wall St.

Almost Everyone In This State Has A Job

The rebound from the precipitous rise in unemployment brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is nothing short of remarkable. Before the virus had spread widely, the jobless rate in America was 3.5% in February 2020, a five-decade low. It soared to 14.7% in April, as 2.5 million people lost their jobs. The jobs report just […]
ECONOMY
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy