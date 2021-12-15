ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Tory Lanez To Stand Trial In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

By DeMicia Inman
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago

Tory Lanez will stand trial on criminal charges relating to the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion . According to the Los Angeles Times , on Tuesday (Dec. 14) Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Keith Borjon upheld the assault and weapons possession charges against the musician, real name Daystar Peterson, during a 90-minute hearing.

The two were leaving a party in July 2020 hosted by Kylie Jenner when an argument took place inside a vehicle and Megan Thee Stallion, real name Megan Pete, demanded to exit.  Los Angeles Police Det. Ryan Stogner testified that Peterson commanded Pete to “Dance, bit*h!” as he opened fire while she attempted to walk away, according to an earlier interview he’d conducted with the Good News rapper.

Prosecutors also claimed Peterson called a friend of Thee Stallion’s from on the night of the shooting, apologizing for the incident.

“I’m deeply sorry … so I feel crazy that I made a mistake,” Lanez said, according to a partial transcript of the call read in court by Los Angeles County Deputy Dist. Atty. Kathy Ta on Tuesday. “What happened, happened already. I can’t take it back. I’m just telling y’all I’m sorry.”

“How about you tell me what I was apologizing for, bro? That don’t make no sense,” Peterson yelled during the proceedings as his lawyer requested he remains quiet. His defense attorney Shawn Holley is doubtful of Pete’s story and said her client did not specifically apologize for the shooting on the call.

The Times has reported both Peterson and his defense attorney declined to comment outside the courtroom, however, the “Say It” artist had a message to share on Twitter following the hearing.

“I need someone to REPORT what was REALLY said in court today,” he tweeted. “45 minutes of my lawyer stating contradictory evidence that proves my innocence should never come back as one false story forced to the media.”

In August, the 29-year-old was ordered to pay an increased bail of $250,000 for violating the protective order to stay away from the Houston rapper when he surprised the audience at Rolling Loud Miami in July when joining DaBaby onstage.

“They could have filed an additional charge based on violating the protective order because that’s a violation of law as well. You do not want to be doing things like this, sir,” said Judge Keith H. Borjon to Peterson at the time. “You have the means and the where with all and a lot of smart people around you to advise you as to how you should be conducting your life so we don’t have to have hearings like this.”

Peterson is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 13. 2022 and, if convicted he faces a maximum sentence of 22 years and 8 months in state prison.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Vibe

Rapper Slim 400 Dead At 33 After Being Gunned Down In Los Angeles

Rapper Slim 400 was shot and killed in the Inglewood section of Los Angeles on Wednesday (Dec. 8), becoming the latest casualty of gun violence within the Hip-Hop community. According to reports, Slim, born Vincent Cohran, was found laying on the ground with gunshot wounds by police officers who were responding to shots fired near 7th and Manchester Avenues around 8 p.m. He was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries, according to KABC. The rapper was 33 at the time of his death. No arrests have been made in the case and the murder is currently...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Lil Wayne Allegedly Threatens Bodyguard With AR-15 Over Leaked Photos

Lil Wayne may have potentially landed himself in hot water with law enforcement yet again, following reports that the rap star allegedly threatened one of his bodyguards with an assault-rifle this past weekend. According to TMZ, police were called to Wayne’s home by a bodyguard who accused the rapper of threatening him with an AR-15 during an altercation between the two at his Hidden Hills home in California. Apparently, the altercation occurred after Weezy accused the bodyguard of leaking photos he had taken of him without his consent to the media, ordering him to leave the residence immediately. However, when...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Megan Thee Stallion Graduates From Texas Southern University, Honored By Congress

Megan Thee Stallion has officially graduated from Texas Southern University. The Grammy award-winning rapper earned a bachelor of science degree in health administration from the Texas HBCU. An excited Megan Thee Stallion, real name Megan Pete walked across the stage, as the audience and the rest of the winter 2021 graduation class erupted in cheers. During a June 2020 interview with PEOPLE, the Houston hottie made it clear that she was dedicated to finishing school despite her rap career blowing up. She wanted to honor both her mother Holly Thomas and her grandmother. Her mother died in March 2019 of brain cancer and...
HOUSTON, TX
NME

Rapper Slim 400 has been shot dead

Rapper Slim 400 has been shot and killed in Los Angeles. The 33-year-old Compton-raised rapper was gunned down last night in Inglewood, police sources confirmed to TMZ. It’s currently unclear what led to the shooting or how many suspects were involved. Tributes have been pouring in for the rapper,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Shine My Crown

Tory Lanez's Attorney Claims Gunshot Residue Proves Megan Thee Stallion Was Shot By Former BFF, Kelsey Nicole

The attorney for Tory Lanez has issued a statement, where he appears to indicate that Megan Thee Stallion was shot by her former best friend, Kelsey Nicole, and not Lanez. "Today in court it was revealed that an independent witness reported to the LAPD that he observed a fight break out between the two women in the car, just prior to the shooting," the statement to XXL reads. "Megan herself corroborated this account, telling officers shortly after the incident that the argument was between her and the other female passenger in the car."
PUBLIC SAFETY
Variety

Tory Lanez Yelled ‘Dance, B—-’ Before Shooting at Megan Thee Stallion, Detective Claims

An “intoxicated” Tory Lanez allegedly shouted, “Dance, bitch!” before shooting at Megan Thee Stallion during a roadside dispute after a July 2020 party at Kylie Jenner’s house, hitting her in the foot, according to a police officer’s testimony at Lanez’s preliminary hearing Tuesday in his felony assault case in Los Angeles, according to Rolling Stone. Lanez (real name: Daystar Peterson) is charged with felony assault regarding the July 2020 incident, which took place following a party at Kylie Jenner’s home in the Hollywood Hills. “(Megan) observed Mr. Peterson holding a firearm and then she observed him start to shoot,” Los Angeles Police...
LOS ANGELES, CA
rapradar.com

Drakeo The Ruler Fatally Stabbed In L.A.

Drakeo The Ruler has died after being stabbed in his hometown of Los Angeles on Saturday (Dec 18). He was 28. TMZ reports the incident happened around 8:30 pm local time after a fight between a group of people broke out backstage at the Once Upon A Time music festival. Police say Drakeo was stabbed in the neck during the altercation and then later died from his injuries hours later.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Tory Lanez
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
rolling out

Grand jury says officer-involved shooting death of Pharrell’s cousin justified

A special grand jury found that Virginia Beach, VA police officer Solomon D. Simmons was justified in fatally shooting Pharrell Williams’ cousin Donovon Lynch in March 2021. The City of Virginia Beach held a two-hour news conference Nov. 30 as the city’s prosecutors stated that Simmons was justified in protecting himself and others in the moments leading up to the deadly shooting. According to a report from The Associated Press, Lynch placed a round into his handgun’s chamber and stood — pointing his weapon toward a parking lot filled with multiple people and police.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
thesource.com

[WATCH] Rapper Slim 400 Shooting Caught On Camera

As previously reported, YG affiliate Slim 400 was shot and killed in L.A. earlier this week, but video circulating online shows the rapper getting shot several times in the vicious attack that left the rising star dead. Authorities have confirmed that the seedy video circulating on the internet is the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#The Los Angeles Times#Good News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Vibe

Child Actress Jonshel Alexander of ‘Beasts Of The Southern Wild’ Dead At 22 After Fatal Shooting

Jonshel Alexander, who starred in the film Beasts of the Southern Wild was shot and killed on Saturday (Nov. 27) in her native New Orleans. According to Nola.com, Alexander and an unidentified man were shot in a vehicle where she was declared dead at the scene by paramedics. The man drove himself to the hospital.  Investigators said they have located a maroon pick-up truck as a vehicle of interest. The actress was 22-years-old. “She brought life to everything,” said her mother Shelly Alexander. “Jonshel was feisty, jazzy, spoiled. It was her way or no way. Jonshel was like, ‘It’s going to be me.'” In Beasts...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Vibe

Vibe

1K+
Followers
855
Post
251K+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy